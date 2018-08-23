25 Years of Helping the Homeless

An organization that helps the helpless will celebrate 25 years in Salina this weekend. Ashby House will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a block party in front of their shelter on 8th Street in Salina.

The Ashby House 25th Anniversary Celebration will include:

Food trucks

Sno cones

Live music

Activities for the kids; games, bounce house, and face painting

A bike and car show

Several nonprofit booths

Popcorn and water provided

Bake sale

With a mission to lend a hand to the homeless in Salina, Ashby House has been reaching out to families and individuals since 1992. The organization has been able to help countless homeless people locate housing, find gainful employment, and become educated in basic life skills that aided them in bettering their lives. 25 years later, the agency now successfully operates 13 programs – each designed to address service gaps experienced by former and current Ashby House residents.

Ashby House also operates 4 transitional housing properties servicing:

Individual women who do not qualify for traditional housing assistance programs

Women who are pregnant or recently postpartum

Women ages 18-27 wanting to pursue their education

Families with children

Recognizing a need to address childcare and education barriers, Ashby House collaborated with USD 305 to open a HeadStart school on campus in 2010 and offers various scholarship opportunities to Salina adults living at or below the poverty line. 2015 resulted in the agency partnering with the Attorney General’s Office in the creation of a safe exchange/safe visitation program for families involved in child custody disputes. In 2016, partnering with the Salina Area United Way, Salina Family Health Care and KU Medical Center staff and students we opened our Free Clinic where we offer free medical and dental services to Ashby House residents.

The Ashby House 25th Anniversary Celebration will be on 8th Street, between Walnut and Iron, this Saturday from 10AM – 3PM.