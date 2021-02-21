Salina, KS

25 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Todd PittengerFebruary 19, 2021
There are no new COVID-19 deaths and 25 new cases in Saline County.
According to the Saline County Health Department,there are currently 1,179 cases of the virus active. There are 104 people who have died.
Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 9 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.
  The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless it has been at least five days since you received your results and you have not heard from us. Theyunderstand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. Please refer to the FAQ Section for additional questions.
According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there are now 290,832 cases and 4,614 deaths statewide.

