24th Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerAugust 3, 2021

Two dozen people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The first Saturday of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been expanded to a list of 48.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Jessica Sonneberger. She was wanted for felony aggravated assault, battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary, and theft.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,462 criminals have been caught, and 431 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

