Authorities are looking for a stolen trailer and the thief who took it.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between January 31 and February 2, someone hooked up a black, 24-foot dovetail trailer and drove away from a property in the 400 block of N. Hedville Road.

The trailer, which is outfitted with ramps is valued at $8,000.

There are no suspects.