22 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

There are 22 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are now 699 cases currently active. There are 105 total deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have nine patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there are now 292,837 cases and 4,724 deaths statewide.

Following the proven public health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues to be extremely important for everyone to do. Please: