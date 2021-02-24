22 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

There are 22 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County and no new deaths.
According to the Saline County Health Department, there are now 699 cases currently active. There are 105 total deaths.
Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have nine patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.
The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there are now 292,837 cases and 4,724 deaths statewide.
Following the proven public health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues to be extremely important for everyone to do. Please:
- Wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds with warm soapy water. Use hand sanitizer if you do not have access to soap and water.
- Maintain physical distance between yourself and others of at least 6 feet or more.
- Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution. You must cover your nose and mouth for masks to be effective.
- By Public Health Order, gatherings are limited to 50 persons or less (with certain exceptions for establishments).
- Sanitize frequently touched surfaces and areas such as doorknobs, handles, cell phones, tablets, etc.
- Stay home if you are sick. Regardless if you think it may be a cold, it could be allergies, but it also could be something worse.