21st Women Managing the Farm Conference

Ready to forge your future on the farm? Join women from all walks of agriculture at the 2025 Women Managing the Farm Conference, February 13-14 in Manhattan. Registration is open now for the annual event designed to bring women’s voices, ideas and expertise together to collaborate and learn.

“Managing a farm is about more than business — it is about sustaining communities, fostering sustainability and adapting to the rapid changes shaping agriculture,” said Marsha Boswell, Kansas Wheat vice president of communications, who serves as one of the conference organizers. “The Women Managing the Farm Conference equips women in agriculture with knowledge, practical tools and networking opportunities to thrive in their roles. Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in your farm, your community and yourself.”

The Women Managing the Farm Conference has been providing a space for women in agriculture to share their knowledge and spark new conversations for 21 years. This year’s conference theme — Forging the Future — is about empowering attendees with the skills, connections and insights needed to lead operations forward. The conference will showcase keynote speakers who will inspire and educate on a wide range of essential topics including financial planning, grain marketing, K-State Research and Extension and internal motivation. Keynote speakers include:

Carrie Williams, Merchandising Manager at AgMark LLC, “A Global and Local View of Grain Supply and Demand”

Kristy Archuleta, professor of financial planning at the University of Georgia, “Forging the Future: Protecting Your Family’s Legacy”

Carol Ann Crouch, District Director of the West Plains Extension District of Scott and Finney Counties & Nancy Honig, Wild West District Agent, “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?”

Matt Rush, author of “Stress Free You”, “Managing the Generations”

In addition to the keynote sessions, women attending the conference will have the chance to participate in various breakout sessions discussing applicable topics for implementation at home on the farm, ranch or ag business.

Two pre-conference tours will be offered, providing enriching experiences for the participants in central Kansas and the Manhattan area. A pre-conference session, “Women in the Middle,” provides resources for women who are in the middle of generations, stages of life, for both taking care of yourself and caregiving. A Farm to Table Dinner on Wednesday evening rounds out the optional preconference events.

“Join us at the 2025 Women Managing the Farm Conference to connect with other trailblazing women, gain tools for success and learn from industry experts,” Boswell said. “Take this chance to invest in your skills, build connections and gain inspiration from women who understand what it takes to thrive in agriculture today.”

The event aims to inspire and empower women across Kansas with diverse agricultural backgrounds. Conference registration is $175 if registered by January 10, 2025. After that date, registration will increase to $200. Special student pricing for any high school or college student is $75. Each preconference event is an additional $25.

Learn more about the Women Managing the Farm Conference, see the full line-up of speakers and sessions and reserve your spot at womenanagingthefarm.com.