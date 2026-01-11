21 Years of “Bid Appétit”

Noon Network AMBUCS is preparing to host the 21st Annual Bid Appétit Charity Auction, themed “Pitch for a Purpose,” celebrating more than two decades of Inspiring Mobility and Independence in the Salina community. The annual fundraiser will be on Sunday, March 1, at Tony’s Pizza Event Center, featuring live and silent auctions, themed games, food and drinks, and a special appearance by an Amtryke recipient.

The online silent auction opens February 16 at 12:00 p.m. and closes March 1 at 7:30 p.m. The in-person Bid Appétit event begins at 5:00 p.m., with the live auction starting at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are available for $50 each, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Visit onecau.se/bidappetit2026 or ask a Noon Network member.

“Bid Appétit is more than a fundraiser, it’s a celebration of community,” said Noon Network president Karen Vidricksen. “Every bid helps us provide life-changing mobility and independence to individuals of all ages. Together we build it, and they will ride.”

About Bid Appétit

Bid Appétit is Noon Network AMBUCS’ signature annual fundraiser, supporting individuals of all ages through programs that promote mobility and independence. The annual auction serves as the chapter’s sole fundraiser, which funds all medical equipment, Amtrykes, and scholarships distributed throughout the year.

About Noon Network AMBUCS

Noon Network AMBUCS is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to Inspiring Mobility & Independence. They provide Amtryke adaptive tricycles and medical equipment, award scholarships to physical and occupational therapists and speech language pathologists, and perform a wide range of local community service projects, all while building a strong network with each other and the community.

AMBUCS was founded on May 18, 1922, in Birmingham, Alabama, by William L. White, with the enduring motto “Shoulders Together.” Today, more than 5,000 members across 36 states carry forward that mission.

The Noon Network Chapter was chartered on April 10, 1992, with 24 charter members and sponsorship from the Salina A.M. Club. Several founding and early members remain active today, reflecting the chapter’s strong legacy of service and community commitment.

Noon Network AMBUCS meets Thursdays from 12–1 p.m. at Martinelli’s Little Italy, 158 S. Santa Fe Ave., Salina. Guests are always welcome to attend meetings, enjoy lunch, hear guest speakers, and learn more about membership opportunities. Flexible membership options are available for individuals and businesses, making it easy to get involved and give back to the community. Find them on Facebook or visit noonambucs.com.