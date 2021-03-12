$20k Loss in Hay Bale Fire

A fire destroyed 400 round hay bales southeast of Salina Thursday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that residents in Kipp noticed a glow in the sky just south of town around 11:40pm Thursday. A crew from Rural Fire District #1 responded to the blaze and monitored the smoldering bales throughout the night.

The bales were owned by Dwight Tarn of rural Kipp and loss is listed at $20,000.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

Cause of the fire is still unknown. Investigators reviewed video from a Ring doorbell camera nearby that showed no vehicles in the area when the fire started.