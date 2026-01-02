2026 Saline County Budget Book Published

Saline County has published its adopted 2026 Budget Book, now available on the

“The budget is more than numbers on a page,” said County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes. “It shows what the community values, where tradeoffs were made, and how the county plans to continue delivering services while being mindful of the tax burden on residents.”

The 2026 budget totals approximately $73.6 million and reflects a year of difficult but deliberate decisions by the Saline County Commission. After several years of higher-than-normal revenues tied to federal recovery funds and major capital projects, the 2026 budget represents a return to more typical conditions, requiring reductions across most departments while continuing to fund core services and a modest cost-of-living adjustment for county employees.

Unlike traditional budget documents, the Saline County Budget Book is designed to be accessible to the public. It combines financial data with plain-language explanations and short stories that show how county departments impact everyday life—from road maintenance and elections to public safety, public health, and emergency management.

Residents are encouraged to review the Budget Book to better understand how county government operates and how budget decisions affect services across Saline County.