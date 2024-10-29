2025 Big 12 Softball Schedule Revealed

The Big 12 has announced the conference slate for the 2025 softball season for its 11 teams. The lineup of the league’s members includes Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Utah.
Conference play begins March 8 and concludes May 4. During the nine weeks, each team will face eight league opponents along with one bye week. Weekend series are slated for Friday-Sunday while series against BYU and Easter Weekend (April 17-20) are scheduled Thursday-Saturday.
Game times and non-conference schedules will be released by each institution.
Following the conclusion of the regular season, all teams will advance to the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship hosted at OGE Energy Field at Devon Park, the home of the Women’s College World Series.
Last season, five Big 12 programs were selected for regional play with Oklahoma State advancing to the WCWS while eight teams finished the season ranked within the top 50 of the RPI rankings.
2025 Big 12 Softball Conference Schedule
March 6-9
BYU at Arizona State
UCF at Arizona
Iowa State at Houston
Kansas at Baylor
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
March 13-16
Arizona State at UCF
Houston at Oklahoma State
Texas Tech at Baylor
Utah at Arizona
March 20-23
Arizona at Arizona State
BYU at Houston
Baylor at Oklahoma State
Iowa State at UCF
Kansas at Utah
March 27-29
Arizona at BYU
Arizona State at Iowa State
UCF at Baylor
Houston at Utah
Texas Tech at Kansas
April 2-6
Baylor at Houston
BYU at Iowa State
Kansas at Arizona State
Oklahoma State at Arizona
Utah at Texas Tech
April 10-13
Arizona at Kansas
Arizona State at Utah
UCF at BYU
Houston at Texas Tech
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
April 17-20
Baylor at Arizona State
Kansas at Iowa State
Texas Tech at Arizona
Oklahoma State at UCF
Utah at BYU
April 24-27
Arizona State at Texas Tech
BYU at Baylor
Houston at UCF
Oklahoma State at Kansas
Utah at Iowa State
May 1-4
Arizona at Houston
Baylor at Iowa State
UCF at Kansas
Texas Tech at BYU
Utah at Oklahoma State
Dates are subject to change