2025 Big 12 Softball Schedule Revealed

The Big 12 has announced the conference slate for the 2025 softball season for its 11 teams. The lineup of the league’s members includes Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Utah.

Conference play begins March 8 and concludes May 4. During the nine weeks, each team will face eight league opponents along with one bye week. Weekend series are slated for Friday-Sunday while series against BYU and Easter Weekend (April 17-20) are scheduled Thursday-Saturday.

Game times and non-conference schedules will be released by each institution.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, all teams will advance to the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship hosted at OGE Energy Field at Devon Park, the home of the Women’s College World Series.

Last season, five Big 12 programs were selected for regional play with Oklahoma State advancing to the WCWS while eight teams finished the season ranked within the top 50 of the RPI rankings.

2025 Big 12 Softball Conference Schedule

March 6-9

BYU at Arizona State

UCF at Arizona

Iowa State at Houston

Kansas at Baylor

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

March 13-16

Arizona State at UCF

Houston at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at Baylor

Utah at Arizona

March 20-23

Arizona at Arizona State

BYU at Houston

Baylor at Oklahoma State

Iowa State at UCF

Kansas at Utah

March 27-29

Arizona at BYU

Arizona State at Iowa State

UCF at Baylor

Houston at Utah

Texas Tech at Kansas

April 2-6

Baylor at Houston

BYU at Iowa State

Kansas at Arizona State

Oklahoma State at Arizona

Utah at Texas Tech

April 10-13

Arizona at Kansas

Arizona State at Utah

UCF at BYU

Houston at Texas Tech

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

April 17-20

Baylor at Arizona State

Kansas at Iowa State

Texas Tech at Arizona

Oklahoma State at UCF

Utah at BYU

April 24-27

Arizona State at Texas Tech

BYU at Baylor

Houston at UCF

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Utah at Iowa State

May 1-4

Arizona at Houston

Baylor at Iowa State

UCF at Kansas

Texas Tech at BYU

Utah at Oklahoma State

Dates are subject to change