2024 Spring Scholar-Athletes of the Year Announced

|IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2024 Spring Scholar-Athletes of the Year. The following student-athletes have been selected as award winners for their respective sports based on the votes of each sport’s respective head coaches.
Big 12 Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Zach Ehrhard, Oklahoma State, Jr., Tampa, Fla.
- Holds a 3.84 GPA while majoring in sports management.
- Hit .330 with 14 home runs, 57 RBIs and 75 runs scored, helping the Cowboys win the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship title.
- Three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection.
Big 12 Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Johnny Keefer, Baylor, Gr., San Antonio, Texas
- Major in Accounting and management with a 3.71 GPA.
- Led the team with a 70.65 stroke average and tied for 11th at the NCAA Championship.
- Five-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree who is an Academic All-America finalist.
Big 12 Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Haley Vargas, Kansas State, Sr., Lubbock, Texas
- Posted a 4.00 GPA while majoring in Conflict Resolution.
- Averaged 73.50 strokes per round, including an individual victory at the White Sands Invitational.
- Named to Academic All-Big 12 teams four times.
Big 12 Rowing Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Laura Teska, Kansas, Jr., Lawrence, Kan.
- Majoring in Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology with a 3.99 GPA.
- Helped KU to a head-to-head win over K-State at the Dillons Sunflower Showdown.
- Three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection and two-time CRCA Scholar-Athlete honoree.
Big 12 Softball Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Chloe Temples, BYU, Sr., Mariana, Fla.
- Holds a 3.99 GPA in microbiology.
- Had an 11-6 record, posting a 4.61 ERA, striking out 119 batters in 115.1 innings in the circle.
- Made the Academic All-Big 12 team in her first year in the Conference and is a two-time Academic All-District selection.
Big 12 Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Isaac Becroft, Oklahoma State, Sr., Wellington, New Zealand
- Majoring in finance with a 3.79 GPA.
- Reached the NCAA Round of 16 in doubles competition while ranking as the No. 88 singles player, racking up 15 wins on the season.
- Two-time CSC Academic All-American.
Big 12 Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Charlotte Chavatipon, Texas, Sr., Fullerton, Calif.
- Maintained a 3.92 GPA in applied movement science.
- Second Team All-Big 12 in singles, posting a 24-12 singles record and a 17-7 doubles record.
- Three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection.
Big 12 Men’s Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Alex Maier, Oklahoma State, Gr., Flower Mound, Texas
- Holds a 3.80 GPA in electrical engineering technology.
- Eight-time All-American in his career who recently competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials.
- Two-time Big 12 Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Big 12 Women’s Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Rayniah Jones, UCF, Sr., Miami, Fla.
- Holds a 3.96 GPA while pursuing a master’s degree in political science.
- Won the Big 12 Championship and finished third at the NCAA Championship in the 100 m hurdles.
- CSC Academic All-District and Academic All-Big 12 selection.
The Big 12 Conference established its Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award in 2012-13. A recipient is named in each conference-sponsored sport. Every Big 12 institution nominates one individual per sport with the winners selected by a vote of the league head coaches for that sport, who are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes. Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees must be a junior or senior (athletic and academic standing), have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher, participate in at least 20 percent of the team’s scheduled contests and have a minimum of one year in residence at the institution.