2024 Spring Scholar-Athletes of the Year Announced

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2024 Spring Scholar-Athletes of the Year. The following student-athletes have been selected as award winners for their respective sports based on the votes of each sport’s respective head coaches. Big 12 Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Zach Ehrhard, Oklahoma State, Jr., Tampa, Fla. Holds a 3.84 GPA while majoring in sports management.

Hit .330 with 14 home runs, 57 RBIs and 75 runs scored, helping the Cowboys win the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship title.

Three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection.

Big 12 Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Johnny Keefer, Baylor, Gr., San Antonio, Texas Major in Accounting and management with a 3.71 GPA.

Led the team with a 70.65 stroke average and tied for 11th at the NCAA Championship.

Five-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree who is an Academic All-America finalist.

Big 12 Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Haley Vargas, Kansas State, Sr., Lubbock, Texas Posted a 4.00 GPA while majoring in Conflict Resolution.

Averaged 73.50 strokes per round, including an individual victory at the White Sands Invitational.

Named to Academic All-Big 12 teams four times.

Big 12 Rowing Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Laura Teska, Kansas, Jr., Lawrence, Kan. Majoring in Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology with a 3.99 GPA.

Helped KU to a head-to-head win over K-State at the Dillons Sunflower Showdown.

Three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection and two-time CRCA Scholar-Athlete honoree.

Big 12 Softball Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Chloe Temples, BYU, Sr., Mariana, Fla. Holds a 3.99 GPA in microbiology.

Had an 11-6 record, posting a 4.61 ERA, striking out 119 batters in 115.1 innings in the circle.

Made the Academic All-Big 12 team in her first year in the Conference and is a two-time Academic All-District selection.

Big 12 Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Isaac Becroft, Oklahoma State, Sr., Wellington, New Zealand Majoring in finance with a 3.79 GPA.

Reached the NCAA Round of 16 in doubles competition while ranking as the No. 88 singles player, racking up 15 wins on the season.

Two-time CSC Academic All-American.

Big 12 Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Charlotte Chavatipon, Texas, Sr., Fullerton, Calif. Maintained a 3.92 GPA in applied movement science.

Second Team All-Big 12 in singles, posting a 24-12 singles record and a 17-7 doubles record.

Three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection.

Big 12 Men’s Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Alex Maier, Oklahoma State, Gr., Flower Mound, Texas Holds a 3.80 GPA in electrical engineering technology.

Eight-time All-American in his career who recently competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Two-time Big 12 Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Big 12 Women’s Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Rayniah Jones, UCF, Sr., Miami, Fla. Holds a 3.96 GPA while pursuing a master’s degree in political science.

Won the Big 12 Championship and finished third at the NCAA Championship in the 100 m hurdles.

CSC Academic All-District and Academic All-Big 12 selection.

The Big 12 Conference established its Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award in 2012-13. A recipient is named in each conference-sponsored sport. Every Big 12 institution nominates one individual per sport with the winners selected by a vote of the league head coaches for that sport, who are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes. Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees must be a junior or senior (athletic and academic standing), have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher, participate in at least 20 percent of the team’s scheduled contests and have a minimum of one year in residence at the institution.