2024 Kansas Ag Growth Summit

You can join the Kansas Department of Agriculture in Manhattan this month as they discuss growth opportunities for agriculture at the ninth annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Wednesday, August 21, at the K-State Alumni Center at 1720 Anderson Ave. in Manhattan. Attendees are also invited to participate in a social event on Tuesday evening, August 20, also at the K-State Alumni Center.

According to the agency, nn addition to hearing directly from sector leaders and partners on the most important issues impacting the Kansas agriculture industry, the 2024 Ag Growth Summit will feature two guest speakers who will share their expertise on international agriculture issues. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis M. Taylor will speak on “Global Markets, Local Impact: The Power of Trade in Advancing U.S. Agriculture.” The other guest speaker will be Eddy Acevedo, who serves as the principal advisor on national security and foreign policy matters at The Wilson Center, and he will present on “Geopolitical Impact on International Trade and National Security.”

There is no cost to attend the Ag Growth Summit events, but it is important that attendees register by August 9 so KDA can provide adequate materials for attendees and have accurate meal counts. Registration can be found at www.agriculture.ks.gov/Summit.

All farmers, ranchers, agribusiness owners and industry professionals are welcome at the 2024 Ag Growth Summit — if you’re committed to working for agricultural growth in Kansas, please join us in this effort.

If you have questions about the 2024 Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth, please contact Auburn Wassberg at [email protected] or 785-564-6799.