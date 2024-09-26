2024-25 KSHSAA General Classifications

The 2024-25 KSHSAA senior high membership is 349 schools. Wichita-Northeast Magnet School is an unclassified member school.
School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows:
[Last year’s (2023-24) classification is shown in parenthesis.]
Class Number of Schools Range Schools Changing Class
6A 36 2544-1410 No changes
5A 36 1285-738 No changes
4A 36 692-317 Topeka-Hayden (3A)
3A 64 317-174 Belle Plaine (2A)
Garden Plain (2A)
Mound City-Jayhawk Linn (2A)
Scott Community (4A)
Wathena-Riverside (2A)
2A 64 174-109 Douglass (3A)
Highland-Doniphan West (1A)
Leon-Bluestem (3A)
Oswego (1A)
Phillipsburg (3A)
Rossville (3A)
Solomon (1A)
Sylvan-Lucas Unified (1A)
Udall (1A)
Wichita-Central Christian Academy (1A)
Yates Center (1A)
1A 115 108-15 Ellis (2A)
Howard-West Elk (2A)
Lincoln (2A)
Meade (2A)
Oxford (2A)
Sedan (2A)
Wichita-the Independent (2A)