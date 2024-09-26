2024-25 KSHSAA General Classifications

The 2024-25 KSHSAA senior high membership is 349 schools. Wichita-Northeast Magnet School is an unclassified member school.

For the full list of classifications please click here.

School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows:

[Last year’s (2023-24) classification is shown in parenthesis.]

Class Number of Schools Range Schools Changing Class

6A 36 2544-1410 No changes

5A 36 1285-738 No changes

4A 36 692-317 Topeka-Hayden (3A)

3A 64 317-174 Belle Plaine (2A)

Garden Plain (2A)

Mound City-Jayhawk Linn (2A)

Scott Community (4A)

Wathena-Riverside (2A)

2A 64 174-109 Douglass (3A)

Highland-Doniphan West (1A)

Leon-Bluestem (3A)

Oswego (1A)

Phillipsburg (3A)

Rossville (3A)

Solomon (1A)

Sylvan-Lucas Unified (1A)

Udall (1A)

Wichita-Central Christian Academy (1A)

Yates Center (1A)

1A 115 108-15 Ellis (2A)

Howard-West Elk (2A)

Lincoln (2A)

Meade (2A)

Oxford (2A)

Sedan (2A)

Wichita-the Independent (2A)