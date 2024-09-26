2024-25 KSHSAA General Classifications

By KSHSAA Release September 26, 2024

The 2024-25 KSHSAA senior high membership is 349 schools. Wichita-Northeast Magnet School is an unclassified member school.

 For the full list of classifications please click here.

School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows:

[Last year’s (2023-24) classification is shown in parenthesis.]

Class                 Number of Schools                  Range                   Schools Changing Class

 

6A                                    36                                2544-1410              No changes

 

5A                                    36                                1285-738                No changes

 

                                                                                                                       

4A                                    36                                  692-317                 Topeka-Hayden (3A)

3A                                    64                                  317-174                 Belle Plaine (2A)

                                                                                                            Garden Plain (2A)

                                                                                                            Mound City-Jayhawk Linn (2A)

                                                                                                            Scott Community (4A)

                                                                                                            Wathena-Riverside (2A)

2A                                    64                                  174-109                 Douglass (3A)

                                                                                                            Highland-Doniphan West (1A)

                                                                                                            Leon-Bluestem (3A)

                                                                                                            Oswego (1A)

                                                                                                            Phillipsburg (3A)

                                                                                                            Rossville (3A)

                                                                                                            Solomon (1A)

                                                                                                            Sylvan-Lucas Unified (1A)

                                                                                                            Udall (1A)

                                                                                                            Wichita-Central Christian Academy (1A)

                                                                                                            Yates Center (1A)

                                                                                                                                                                       

                                                                                                                                   

1A                                    115                                108-15                   Ellis (2A)                    

                                                                                      Howard-West Elk (2A)

                                                                                      Lincoln (2A)

                                                                                      Meade (2A)

                                                                                      Oxford (2A)

                                                                                      Sedan (2A)

                                                                                      Wichita-the Independent (2A)