2021 Sub-State Wrestling Results

Pat Strathman February 21, 2021

Boys Class 5A – Goddard

Goddard 206, Maize 131.5, Ark City 101, Newton 78, Great Bend 67, Kapaun 66, Andover 65, Bishop Carroll 65, Valley Center 47.5, Hays 46, Salina Central 35.5, Salina South 34, Emporia 33.5, Andover Central 30, Eisenhower 26, Maize South 14 Salina Central State Qualifiers 126 Elix Hernandez (7-4) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Alyeus Craig (Valley Center) 38-0 won by tech fall over Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 7-4 (TF-1.5 4:49 (17-2))

Cons. Round 1 – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 7-4 won by fall over Phoenix Rothenberger (Goddard) 14-10 (Fall 2:07)

Cons. Semi – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 7-4 won by decision over LaShawn Blick (Andover) 24-9 (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 7-4 won by decision over Clayton Bowers (Maize) 16-5 (Dec 1-0) 132 Slade Adam (22-4) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 22-4 won by fall over Clayton Kaufman (Newton) 22-13 (Fall 0:00)

Semifinal – Jevin Foust (Arkansas City) 25-8 won by decision over Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 22-4 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Semi – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 22-4 won in sudden victory – 1 over Ty Gumeringer (Andover) 17-16 (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 22-4 won by decision over Camden Padgett (Maize) 25-7 (Dec 5-2) Salina South State qualifiers 182 Brandon Jeffries (38-7) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 38-7 won by fall over Omari Elias (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 28-15 (Fall 1:17)

Semifinal – Hunter Trail (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) 31-5 won by decision over Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 38-7 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Semi – Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 38-7 won by major decision over Ricky Nichols (Maize) 20-9 (MD 15-1)

3rd Place Match – Bobby Trujillo (Emporia) 23-11 won by decision over Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 38-7 (Dec 6-1) 285 Kayson Dietz (26-6) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Kayson Dietz (Salina-South) 26-6 won by injury default over Ben Purvis (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) 21-13 (Inj. 4:35)

Semifinal – Kayson Dietz (Salina-South) 26-6 won by fall over Maximus Shannon (Arkansas City) 16-3 (Fall 4:37)

1st Place Match – Rio Gomez (Newton) 33-5 won by decision over Kayson Dietz (Salina-South) 26-6 (Dec 3-2) Class 4A – McPherson

Andale 158, Colby 105, Augusta 91.5, Rose Hill 90, Pratt 89, Mulvane 65, Scott City 59, Abilene 57, Clay Center 53, Concordia 48, Wamego 31, El Dorado 30, Ulysses 30, Buhler 26, Goodland 26, Larned 22, Rock Creek 20, Winfield 15, Hesston 6, Nickerson 6, Chapman 5, Wellington 4 Abilene State Qualifiers 113 Tucker Cell (35-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-0 won by fall over Ayden Presson (Scott Community) 18-17 (Fall 1:07)

Semifinal – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-0 won by fall over Sajen Kemling (Concordia) 23-8 (Fall 1:05)

1st Place Match – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-0 won by fall over Cannon Carey (Augusta) 20-3 (Fall 1:06) 138 Braden Wilson (28-4) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Braden Wilson (Abilene) 28-4 won by decision over Koby Salas (Ulysses) 22-12 (Dec 9-2)

Semifinal – Tyler Voss (Colby) 36-3 won by major decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 28-4 (MD 12-0)

Cons. Semi – Braden Wilson (Abilene) 28-4 won by decision over Rhett Briggs (El Dorado) 25-12 (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match – Trent Moses (Mulvane) 25-4 won by fall over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 28-4 (Fall 2:49) 285 Brandon Parker (22-7) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Gabriel Bowers (Scott Community) 35-3 won by fall over Brandon Parker (Abilene) 22-7 (Fall 0:37)

Cons. Round 1 – Brandon Parker (Abilene) 22-7 won by fall over Caleb Duell (Goodland) 19-17 (Fall 4:29)

Cons. Semi – Brandon Parker (Abilene) 22-7 won by fall over Hagen Wright (Wellington) 31-6 (Fall 4:24)

3rd Place Match – Hunter Scott (Mulvane) 26-3 won by decision over Brandon Parker (Abilene) 22-7 (Dec 6-1) Class 3-2-1A – Minneapolis

Hoxie 193, Hill City 128, Oakley 67.5, Republic County 64, Norton 63.5, Minneapolis 51, Beloit 45, Ellis 41.5, Hoisington 41.5, Plainville 41, Decatur 40, Rawlins County 39, Southeast of Saline 26, Hillsboro 26, Sylvan-Lucas 26, Cimarron 22, Stockton 20, Kingman 18, Stafford 18, Wichita County 16, Phillipsburg 16, Russell 12, Smith Center 12, Chaparral 5, Ell-Saline 5, Cheney 5, Rock Hills 4, Ellsworth 3, Halstead 3, St. Francis 1 Southeast of Saline State Qualifiers 170 Matthew Rodriguez (32-1) placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 32-1 won by fall over Conner Dinkel (Hill City) 23-13 (Fall 1:32)

Semifinal – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 32-1 won by major decision over Ben Hansen (Plainville) 34-5 (MD 13-5)

1st Place Match – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 32-1 won by decision over Hunter Prochaska (Beloit) 28-6 (Dec 8-4) Minneapolis State Qualifiers 106 Chase Johnson (22-14) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 22-14 won by decision over Theo Keesee (Phillipsburg) 17-18 (Dec 1-0)

Semifinal – Tate Weimer (Hoxie) 34-9 won by decision over Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 22-14 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Semi – Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 22-14 won by fall over Coe Neilson (Mankato-Rock Hills) 12-15 (Fall 2:38)

3rd Place Match – Carter Underhill (Hill City) 31-3 won by fall over Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 22-14 (Fall 1:28) 120 Gage Carlson (26-13) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 26-13 won by fall over Eastin Redetzke (Hoisington) 22-15 (Fall 5:06)

Semifinal – Logan Normandin (Plainville) 27-11 won in tie breaker – 1 over Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 26-13 (TB-1 4-2)

Cons. Semi – Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 26-13 won by fall over Jenson Hoeme (Cheney) 17-4 (Fall 2:33)

3rd Place Match – Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 26-13 won by major decision over Lukas Zodrow (Oberlin-Decatur Community) 22-18 (MD 11-3) 195 Keyon Baccus (28-6) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 28-6 won by decision over Rylan Basart (Stockton) 26-17 (Dec 10-8)

Semifinal – Cyrus Green (Atwood-Rawlins County) 29-7 won by decision over Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 28-6 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Semi – Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 28-6 won by fall over Braden Burks (Beloit) 22-9 (Fall 2:31)

3rd Place Match – Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 28-6 won by decision over Jonathan Temaat (Oakley) 22-13 (Dec 3-0) Girls Division-I at Wichita Heights

Wichita North 149, Dodge City 135, Garden City 122, Great Bend 71, Salina Central 67, Wichita South 65, Valley Center 46, Goddard 43, Wichita West 42, Junction City 35, Andover Central 31, Hays 24, Derby 17, Newton 15, Eisenhower 14, Liberal 14, Wichita Southeast 13, Campus 12, Wichita Heights 12 Salina Central State Qualifiers 120 Kate Jennings (25-1) placed 1st and scored 25.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Kate Jennings (Salina-Central) 25-1 won by fall over Kamryn Foster (Garden City) 1-19 (Fall 0:44)

Semifinal – Kate Jennings (Salina-Central) 25-1 won by major decision over Daizy Gomez (Great Bend) 22-11 (MD 13-5)

1st Place Match – Kate Jennings (Salina-Central) 25-1 won by fall over Ariana DeLaRosa (Dodge City) 16-2 (Fall 3:39) 126 Lydia Dong (24-7) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 24-7 won by fall over Monica Abrea (Dodge City) 5-21 (Fall 1:57)

Semifinal – Breanna Ridgeway (Great Bend) 33-0 won by fall over Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 24-7 (Fall 0:50)

Cons. Semi – Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 24-7 won by fall over Jordan Burford (Andover-Central) 11-13 (Fall 1:40)

3rd Place Match – Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 24-7 won by fall over Diana Colchado (Wichita-North) 25-6 (Fall 4:22) 235 Rebekah Franklin (16-4) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central) 16-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central) 16-4 won by fall over Gracie Orr (Valley Center) 7-9 (Fall 1:49)

1st Place Match – Dru Johnson (Wichita-West) 18-0 won by decision over Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central) 16-4 (Dec 5-0) Division-II at Ellis

Pratt 92, Oakley 64, Wellington 61, Mulvane 53, Smoky Valley 51, Hoisington 50, Ellis 46, Douglass 41, Lakin 40.5, Nickerson 40, Colby 35, McPherson 34, Circle 29, Abilene 28, Winfield 26, Augusta 24, Buhler 24, Council Grove 24, Hoxie 23, Larned 18, Plainville 17, WaKeeney-Trego 15, Cimarron 14, Smith Center 14, Rawlins County 11, Phillipsburg 10, Ell-Saline 7, Chase County 7, Burden-Central 5, El Dorado 5, Bluestem 5, Lyons 3, Norton 3, Rose Hill 3 Abilene State Qualifiers 109 Skyleigh Pflaster (11-2) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) 11-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Josiah Ortiz (Lakin) 24-0 won by decision over Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) 11-2 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Semi – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) 11-2 won by fall over Abby Heifner (Ellis) 0-12 (Fall 0:49)

3rd Place Match – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) 11-2 won by fall over Noelle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 10-6 (Fall 1:59) 170 Lyndsey Buechman (17-5) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 17-5 won by fall over Brayclen Lynn (Cimarron) 7-7 (Fall 2:57)

Semifinal – Ava Mull (Larned) 27-1 won by decision over Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 17-5 (Dec 9-3)

Cons. Semi – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 17-5 won by fall over Samantha Sneath (Plainville) 6-7 (Fall 1:34)

3rd Place Match – Jewella Cokeley (Douglass) 20-3 won by decision over Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 17-5 (Dec 6-5) Ell-Saline State Qualifiers 235 Jennifer Calzada (7-15) placed 4th and scored 7.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Jennifer Calzada (Brookville-Ell Saline) 7-15 received a bye Cassidy Kennedy (Langdon-Fairfield) 0-13 (Bye)

Semifinal – Emilie Schweizer (Buhler) 12-1 won by injury default over Jennifer Calzada (Brookville-Ell Saline) 7-15 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Semi – Jennifer Calzada (Brookville-Ell Saline) 7-15 received a bye () (Bye)

3rd Place Match – Jaylyn Moore (Oakley) 5-12 won by injury default over Jennifer Calzada (Brookville-Ell Saline) 7-15 (Inj. 0:00) Smoky Valley State Qualifiers 109 Noelle Peters (10-6) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Josiah Ortiz (Lakin) 24-0 won by major decision over Noelle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 10-6 (MD 12-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Noelle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 10-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Noelle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 10-6 won by fall over Kinzie Rogers (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County) 16-6 (Fall 2:09)

3rd Place Match – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) 11-2 won by fall over Noelle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 10-6 (Fall 1:59) 138 Belle Peters (18-4) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Belle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 18-4 won by decision over Kaileigh Morrison (Atwood-Rawlins County) 9-6 (Dec 9-4)

Semifinal – Kammie Schanz (Mulvane) 16-0 won by fall over Belle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 18-4 (Fall 4:18)

Cons. Semi – Belle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 18-4 won by fall over Gloria Smith (Pratt) 18-12 (Fall 0:19)

3rd Place Match – Belle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 18-4 won by decision over Kaileigh Morrison (Atwood-Rawlins County) 9-6 (Dec 9-4) 191 Madi Tolle (14-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Madi Tolle (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 14-0 won by injury default over Kassia Lopez (Lyons) 0-5 (Inj. 0:00)

Semifinal – Madi Tolle (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 14-0 won by fall over Sierra Lanning (Smith Center) 16-6 (Fall 2:25)

1st Place Match – Madi Tolle (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 14-0 won by fall over Maddi Miller (Nickerson) 18-5 (Fall 1:10) McPherson State Qualifiers 155 Holli Giddings (30-1) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Holli Giddings (McPherson) 30-1 won by fall over Addybelle Birdsall (Plainville) 5-12 (Fall 0:45)

Semifinal – Holli Giddings (McPherson) 30-1 won by fall over Sydney Redetzke (Ellis) 10-8 (Fall 0:32)

1st Place Match – Holli Giddings (McPherson) 30-1 won by fall over Lauren Kinsey (Nickerson) 24-11 (Fall 1:50)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.