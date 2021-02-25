2021 State Wrestling Results

Pat Strathman February 25, 2021

Girls Division I

Washburn Rural 100, Wichita North 74, Garden City 71, Dodge City 69, Emporia 51, Olathe West 50, Garden-Edgerton 44, Goddard 44, Wichita West 42, Olathe East 30, Great Bend 29, Salina Central 29, Shawnee Heights 29, Basehor-Linwood 27, KC Piper 26, Free State 26, Wichita South 25, Olathe South 24.5, Bonner Springs 24, Olathe North 21, Hays 20, Leavenworth 20, Andover Central 19, KC Sumner 18, Valley Center 18, Junction City 16, Shawnee Mission West 16, Blue Valley Southwest 14, Eisenhower 12.5, KC Turner 11 Salina Central Results 120 Kate Jennings (26-4) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Riley Thompson (Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights) 23-13 won by fall over Kate Jennings (Salina-Central) 26-4 (Fall 0:50)

Cons. Round 1 – Kate Jennings (Salina-Central) 26-4 won by fall over Daizy Gomez (Great Bend) 22-13 (Fall 1:52)

Cons. Semi – Lily Kepler (Gardner-Edgerton) 28-6 won by decision over Kate Jennings (Salina-Central) 26-4 (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match – Riley Thompson (Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights) 23-13 won by medical forfeit over Kate Jennings (Salina-Central) 26-4 (M. For.) 126 Lydia Dong (25-10) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Madelynn Griffin (Emporia) 32-5 won by fall over Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 25-10 (Fall 4:18)

Cons. Round 1 – Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 25-10 won by fall over Jaidyn Andrews (Gardner-Edgerton) 18-13 (Fall 2:59)

Cons. Semi – Hannah Glynn ( Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest) 22-4 won by fall over Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 25-10 (Fall 1:23)

5th Place Match – Alexis Fredrickson (Topeka-Washburn Rural) 25-14 won by fall over Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 25-10 (Fall 2:54) 235 Rebekah Franklin (19-5) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Akaiya Tinsley (Olathe-East) 14-11 won in tie breaker – 1 over Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central) 19-5 (TB-1 7-5)

Cons. Round 1 – Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central) 19-5 won by forfeit over Gracie Orr (Valley Center) 7-11 (For.)

Cons. Semi – Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central) 19-5 won by fall over Hailey Conley (Olathe-North) 6-7 (Fall 4:17)

3rd Place Match – Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central) 19-5 won by fall over Akaiya Tinsley (Olathe-East) 14-11 (Fall 4:31) Check back for more results throughout the weekend.

