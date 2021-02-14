2021 Regional Wrestling Results

Pat Strathman February 14, 2021

Boys 5A Regional at Hays

Goddard 256, Maize 227.5, Eisenhower 126, Great Bend 125, Hays 99, Salina Central 91, Salina South 90, Maize South 83 Salina Central Sub-State Qualifiers 106 Hunter Hall (12-9) placed 3rd and scored 11.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Hunter Hall (Salina-Central) 12-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Levi Glover (Goddard) 21-7 won by fall over Hunter Hall (Salina-Central) 12-9 (Fall 1:21)

Cons. Semi – Hunter Hall (Salina-Central) 12-9 won by major decision over Elijah McCullough (Hays) 8-14 (MD 8-0)

3rd Place Match – Hunter Hall (Salina-Central) 12-9 won by decision over Trevor McMurray (Salina-South) 18-20 (Dec 3-1) 113 Isaac Phimvongsa (16-5) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 16-5 won by fall over Corbin Barratti (Maize-South) 16-12 (Fall 1:54)

Semifinal – Nakaylen Shabazz (Maize) 28-1 won by fall over Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 16-5 (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Semi – Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 16-5 won by fall over Gabe Rosenstiel (Goddard-Eisenhower) 6-15 (Fall 0:42)

3rd Place Match – Avery Wolf (Great Bend) 33-5 won by decision over Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 16-5 (Dec 12-7) 126 Elix Hernandez (4-3) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Harley Zimmerman (Hays) 16-4 won by decision over Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 4-3 (Dec 9-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 4-3 won by fall over Trey Williams (Goddard-Eisenhower) 6-11 (Fall 3:19)

Cons. Semi – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 4-3 won in sudden victory – 1 over Cooper Liles (Great Bend) 20-8 (SV-1 5-3)

3rd Place Match – Clayton Bowers (Maize) 14-3 won by decision over Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 4-3 (Dec 5-1) 132 Slade Adam (19-3) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 19-3 won by fall over Cesar Macias (Hays) 9-8 (Fall 1:53)

Semifinal – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 19-3 won by fall over Camden Padgett (Maize) 23-5 (Fall 4:43)

1st Place Match – Zachary Wessley (Goddard) 17-1 won by decision over Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 19-3 (Dec 10-5) 182 Brooks Burgoon (17-12) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Brooks Burgoon (Salina-Central) 17-12 won by fall over Carter Dickman (Goddard-Eisenhower) 6-12 (Fall 5:34)

Semifinal – Logan Davidson (Goddard) 28-1 won by fall over Brooks Burgoon (Salina-Central) 17-12 (Fall 0:33)

Cons. Semi – Brooks Burgoon (Salina-Central) 17-12 won by fall over Kaiden Bunger (Hays) 3-10 (Fall 1:36)

3rd Place Match – Ricky Nichols (Maize) 18-7 won by fall over Brooks Burgoon (Salina-Central) 17-12 (Fall 1:39) 220 Brannon Rageth (1-2) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Brannon Rageth (Salina-Central) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Gavin Meyers (Hays) 20-0 won by fall over Brannon Rageth (Salina-Central) 1-2 (Fall 0:32)

Cons. Semi – Brannon Rageth (Salina-Central) 1-2 won by fall over Cade Cook (Goddard-Eisenhower) 0-19 (Fall 2:37)

3rd Place Match – Brandon Fletcher (Salina-South) 13-15 won by decision over Brannon Rageth (Salina-Central) 1-2 (Dec 9-4) Salina South Sub-State Qualifiers 106 Trevor McMurray (18-20) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Trevor McMurray (Salina-South) 18-20 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Kaden Spragis (Great Bend) 33-2 won by fall over Trevor McMurray (Salina-South) 18-20 (Fall 0:58)

Cons. Semi – Trevor McMurray (Salina-South) 18-20 won by major decision over Corbin Gillien (Goddard-Eisenhower) 2-15 (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match – Hunter Hall (Salina-Central) 12-9 won by decision over Trevor McMurray (Salina-South) 18-20 (Dec 3-1) 152 Seth Miller (10-26) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Seth Miller (Salina-South) 10-26 won by fall over Jacob Gnagy (Maize-South) 14-10 (Fall 4:50)

Semifinal – Jace Fisher (Goddard) 24-3 won by fall over Seth Miller (Salina-South) 10-26 (Fall 2:43)

Cons. Semi – Seth Miller (Salina-South) 10-26 won by decision over Mario Enriquez (Great Bend) 8-21 (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match – Jayden Ford (Maize) 18-6 won by fall over Seth Miller (Salina-South) 10-26 (Fall 1:56) 182 Brandon Jeffries (36-5) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 36-5 won by fall over Kaiden Bunger (Hays) 3-10 (Fall 0:19)

Semifinal – Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 36-5 won by decision over Ricky Nichols (Maize) 18-7 (Dec 7-6)

1st Place Match – Logan Davidson (Goddard) 28-1 won by fall over Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 36-5 (Fall 2:51) 220 Brandon Fletcher (13-15) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Brandon Fletcher (Salina-South) 13-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Mitchael Casement (Maize) 28-4 won by fall over Brandon Fletcher (Salina-South) 13-15 (Fall 3:38)

Cons. Semi – Brandon Fletcher (Salina-South) 13-15 received a bye () (Bye)

3rd Place Match – Brandon Fletcher (Salina-South) 13-15 won by decision over Brannon Rageth (Salina-Central) 1-2 (Dec 9-4) 285 Kayson Dietz (24-5) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Kayson Dietz (Salina-South) 24-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Kayson Dietz (Salina-South) 24-5 won in tie breaker – 1 over Braydon Wickliffe (Goddard) 20-13 (TB-1 2-1)

1st Place Match – Kayson Dietz (Salina-South) 24-5 won by fall over Derek Yuza (Goddard-Eisenhower) 11-8 (Fall 5:10) 4A Regional at Towanda-Circle

Augusta 111, Clay Center 110, Rose Hill 107.5, Mulvane 103.5, Abilene 97.5, Concordia 88, El Dorado 73, Winfield 59, Wamego 45, McPherson 30, Rock Creek 25.5, Circle 21, Wellington 16, Chapman 11.5, Smoky Valley 8 Abilene Sub-State Qualifiers 113 Tucker Cell (32-0) placed 1st and scored 23.5 team points. Quarterfinal – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 32-0 won by fall over Tucker Hargrove (Mulvane) 2-14 (Fall 0:25)

Semifinal – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 32-0 won by fall over Connor Barnes (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 18-6 (Fall 2:44)

1st Place Match – Tucker Cell (Abilene) 32-0 won by tech fall over Cannon Carey (Augusta) 18-2 (TF-1.5 2:00 (18-2)) 120 Christopher McClanahan (28-6) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 28-6 won by fall over William Gomez (El Dorado) 17-9 (Fall 1:18)

Semifinal – Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 28-6 won by decision over Koby Tyler (Concordia) 20-8 (Dec 5-4)

1st Place Match – Grady Fox (Augusta) 28-3 won by major decision over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 28-6 (MD 8-0) 126 Kaleb Stroda (28-5) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 28-5 won by fall over Will Weber (Wellington) 15-14 (Fall 0:37)

Semifinal – Dietrich Hunter (Mulvane) 14-6 won by fall over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 28-5 (Fall 5:12)

Cons. Semi – Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 28-5 won by major decision over Andy Lin (Augusta) 20-9 (MD 15-2)

3rd Place Match – Garett Kalivoda (Clay Center Community) 12-4 won by fall over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 28-5 (Fall 3:26) 132 Javin Welsh (26-2) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Javin Welsh (Abilene) 26-2 won by fall over Charlie Black (Rose Hill) 32-13 (Fall 5:26)

Semifinal – Javin Welsh (Abilene) 26-2 won by decision over Parker Tholstrup (Clay Center Community) 26-7 (Dec 6-5)

1st Place Match – Chadwick Stahl (Mulvane) 23-2 won by fall over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 26-2 (Fall 5:10) 138 Braden Wilson (26-2) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Braden Wilson (Abilene) 26-2 won by fall over Colin Green (Wellington) 12-20 (Fall 2:41)

Semifinal – Braden Wilson (Abilene) 26-2 won by decision over Rhett Briggs (El Dorado) 23-10 (Dec 6-2)

1st Place Match – Trent Moses (Mulvane) 22-3 won by decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 26-2 (Dec 12-5) 285 Brandon Parker (20-5) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Brandon Parker (Abilene) 20-5 won by fall over Isaiah King (Towanda-Circle) 9-5 (Fall 1:57)

Semifinal – Hunter Scott (Mulvane) 23-2 won by fall over Brandon Parker (Abilene) 20-5 (Fall 3:21)

Cons. Semi – Brandon Parker (Abilene) 20-5 won by fall over Ty Griffin (St. George-Rock Creek) 18-11 (Fall 1:00)

3rd Place Match – Brandon Parker (Abilene) 20-5 won by fall over Gavin Bell (El Dorado) 21-4 (Fall 3:18) Chapman Sub-State Qualifiers 145 Justin Wisner-McLane (9-5) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 9-5 won by fall over Roman Coldwell (Augusta) 18-13 (Fall 1:26)

Semifinal – Keegan Beavers (Rose Hill) 41-2 won by decision over Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 9-5 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Semi – Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 9-5 won by decision over Trenton Davis (Mulvane) 12-11 (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match – Drew Brown (Wamego) 25-3 won by decision over Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 9-5 (Dec 5-2) McPherson Sub-State Qualifiers 113 Brock Burgess (13-13) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Cannon Carey (Augusta) 18-2 won by tech fall over Brock Burgess (McPherson) 13-13 (TF-1.5 4:46 (17-2))

Cons. Round 1 – Brock Burgess (McPherson) 13-13 won by disqualification over Talan Cantrell (Wellington) 5-11 (DQ)

Cons. Semi – Brock Burgess (McPherson) 13-13 won by fall over Connor Barnes (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 18-6 (Fall 2:49)

3rd Place Match – Sajen Kemling (Concordia) 22-5 won by fall over Brock Burgess (McPherson) 13-13 (Fall 0:59) 152 Gavin Richardson (16-17) placed 4th and scored 5.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Peyton Besco (Rose Hill) 35-2 won by fall over Gavin Richardson (McPherson) 16-17 (Fall 1:52)

Cons. Round 1 – Gavin Richardson (McPherson) 16-17 won by decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 21-14 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Semi – Gavin Richardson (McPherson) 16-17 won by decision over Caleb Purvis (St. George-Rock Creek) 20-21 (Dec 10-5)

3rd Place Match – Gabe Krug (El Dorado) 20-10 won by fall over Gavin Richardson (McPherson) 16-17 (Fall 2:10) 3-2-1A Regional at Hillsboro

Republic County 174, Minneapolis 160, Beloit 147.5, Smith Center 99, Chaparral 89, Hillsboro 86, Halstead 72.5, Southeast of Saline 51, Kingman 44.5, Rock Hills 43, Ellsworth 42, Garden Plain 37, Sylvan-Lucas 26, Cheney 24, Ell-Saline 20, Lyons 20, Sterling 17, Bennington 11, Osborne 11 Bennington Sub-State Qualifiers 170 Brody Murk (26-14) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Payton Planansky (Anthony/Harper-Chaparral) 18-5 won by fall over Brody Murk (Bennington) 26-14 (Fall 5:05)

Cons. Round 1 – Brody Murk (Bennington) 26-14 won by fall over Patrick Mueller (Halstead) 8-16 (Fall 1:31)

Cons. Semi – Brody Murk (Bennington) 26-14 won by decision over Chris Heise (Osborne) 28-14 (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match – Payton Planansky (Anthony/Harper-Chaparral) 18-5 won by fall over Brody Murk (Bennington) 26-14 (Fall 4:43) Ell-Saline Sub-State Qualifiers 220 Jesus Calzada (14-11) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Jesus Calzada (Brookville-Ell Saline) 14-11 won by fall over Elijah Martinez (Lyons) 12-13 (Fall 5:34)

Semifinal – Jesus Calzada (Brookville-Ell Saline) 14-11 won by fall over Eli Gates (Anthony/Harper-Chaparral) 12-14 (Fall 3:53)

1st Place Match – Quintin Beeson (Belleville-Republic County) 38-2 won by fall over Jesus Calzada (Brookville-Ell Saline) 14-11 (Fall 0:53) Ellsworth Sub-State Qualifiers 106 Teagon Nienke (17-2) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 17-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 20-12 won by decision over Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 17-2 (Dec 9-5)

Cons. Semi – Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 17-2 won by fall over AJ Almanza (Lyons) 0-17 (Fall 0:31)

3rd Place Match – Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 17-2 won by fall over Luke Overton (Halstead) 5-8 (Fall 0:49) Southeast of Saline Sub-State Qualifiers 152 Mac Chambers (19-10) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Mac Chambers (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 19-10 won by fall over Loden West (Ellsworth) 13-20 (Fall 2:46)

Semifinal – Ivan Gutierrez (Halstead) 21-4 won by major decision over Mac Chambers (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 19-10 (MD 16-8)

Cons. Semi – Mac Chambers (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 19-10 won by fall over Hunter Reynolds (Belleville-Republic County) 9-9 (Fall 0:47)

3rd Place Match – Jeb Nowak (Garden Plain) 15-7 won by fall over Mac Chambers (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 19-10 (Fall 2:24) 170 Matthew Rodriguez (29-1) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 29-1 won by fall over Ryan Beavers (Belleville-Republic County) 20-23 (Fall 1:41)

Semifinal – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 29-1 won by fall over Chris Heise (Osborne) 28-14 (Fall 0:58)

1st Place Match – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 29-1 won by decision over Hunter Prochaska (Beloit) 26-5 (Dec 8-4) Minneapolis Sub-State Qualifiers 106 Chase Johnson (20-12) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 20-12 won by fall over Adam Vincent (Sterling) 5-13 (Fall 3:18)

Semifinal – Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 20-12 won by decision over Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 17-2 (Dec 9-5)

1st Place Match – Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 20-12 won by fall over Coe Neilson (Mankato-Rock Hills) 11-12 (Fall 3:42) 113 Josiah Knoll (16-14) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Josiah Knoll (Minneapolis) 16-14 won by fall over Ethan Peterman (Lyons) 6-6 (Fall 1:11)

Semifinal – Josiah Knoll (Minneapolis) 16-14 won by fall over Carson Bandy (Anthony/Harper-Chaparral) 15-8 (Fall 3:09)

1st Place Match – AJ Polansky (Belleville-Republic County) 31-8 won by fall over Josiah Knoll (Minneapolis) 16-14 (Fall 3:06) 120 Gage Carlson (23-12) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 23-12 won by fall over Charlie Major (Hillsboro) 10-22 (Fall 1:33)

Semifinal – Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 23-12 won by fall over Pake Green (Anthony/Harper-Chaparral) 17-4 (Fall 1:23)

1st Place Match – Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 23-12 won by fall over Jenson Hoeme (Cheney) 15-2 (Fall 3:22) 132 Adam Reed (21-6) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 21-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 21-6 won by decision over Tristan Thompson (Beloit) 17-15 (Dec 8-2)

1st Place Match – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 21-6 won by fall over Matt Swingle (Kingman) 18-7 (Fall 5:57) 145 Austin Wolff (28-9) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Austin Wolff (Minneapolis) 28-9 won by fall over Kamden Wise (Halstead) 14-11 (Fall 2:55)

Semifinal – Jordan Bachman (Hillsboro) 24-5 won by decision over Austin Wolff (Minneapolis) 28-9 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Semi – Austin Wolff (Minneapolis) 28-9 won by decision over Eryk Andalon (Ellsworth) 14-12 (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match – Jarrett Angle (Anthony/Harper-Chaparral) 23-5 won by decision over Austin Wolff (Minneapolis) 28-9 (Dec 4-1) 182 Chasyn Vogan (24-7) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 24-7 won by fall over Lane Rogers (Hillsboro) 9-20 (Fall 0:40)

Semifinal – Brennan Walker (Beloit) 29-6 won by decision over Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 24-7 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Semi – Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 24-7 won by decision over Kameron Ines (Belleville-Republic County) 14-14 (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match – Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 24-7 won in sudden victory – 1 over Reed Adelhardt (Garden Plain) 24-7 (SV-1 3-1) 195 Keyon Baccus (25-5) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 25-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 25-5 won by fall over Kaleb Wise (Halstead) 19-4 (Fall 5:06)

1st Place Match – Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 25-5 won by fall over Braden Burks (Beloit) 21-6 (Fall 1:34) 285 Bryce Worlock (24-9) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Bryce Worlock (Minneapolis) 24-9 won by fall over Peyton Becker (Cheney) 17-13 (Fall 0:57)

Semifinal – Tra Barrientes (Sylvan-Lucas Unified) 24-0 won by fall over Bryce Worlock (Minneapolis) 24-9 (Fall 1:06)

Cons. Semi – Bryce Worlock (Minneapolis) 24-9 won by fall over Eli Jackson (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 17-12 (Fall 4:04)

3rd Place Match – Bryce Worlock (Minneapolis) 24-9 won by fall over Colton Haresnape (Smith Center) 13-13 (Fall 1:46) Girls Division-I at Wichita Southeast

Wichita North 185, Wichita South 111, Salina Central 82, Junction City 71, Andover Central 56, Derby 53, Campus 39, Wichita Southeast 28, Wichita Heights 27, Andover 14, Salina South 11 Salina Central Sub-State Qualifiers 120 Kate Jennings (22-1) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Kate Jennings (Salina-Central) 22-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Kate Jennings (Salina-Central) 22-1 won by fall over Samantha Kowalski (Wichita-South) 7-11 (Fall 2:40)

1st Place Match – Kate Jennings (Salina-Central) 22-1 won by fall over Karina Meneses (Wichita-Heights) 13-6 (Fall 3:10) 126 Lydia Dong (21-6) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 21-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 21-6 won by fall over Jordan Burford (Andover-Central) 9-11 (Fall 3:09)

1st Place Match – Diana Colchado (Wichita-North) 23-4 won by fall over Lydia Dong (Salina-Central) 21-6 (Fall 3:26) 170 Makayla Anderson (12-7) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central) 12-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central) 12-7 won by fall over Jessi Bernal (Haysville-Campus) 4-5 (Fall 1:16)

1st Place Match – Trinity Williams (Wichita-South) 14-10 won by fall over Makayla Anderson (Salina-Central) 12-7 (Fall 0:55) 235 Rebekah Franklin (15-3) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central) 15-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central) 15-3 received a bye () (Bye)

1st Place Match – Rebekah Franklin (Salina-Central) 15-3 won by fall over Angelina GIllegos (Wichita-North) 5-9 (Fall 1:38) Salina South Sub-State Qualifiers 138 Ashley Lawler (4-12) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Sandra Arellano (Wichita-North) 22-8 won by major decision over Ashley Lawler (Salina-South) 4-12 (MD 15-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Ashley Lawler (Salina-South) 4-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Ashley Lawler (Salina-South) 4-12 won by fall over Elly Davis-Bryant (Andover) 5-17 (Fall 1:59)

3rd Place Match – Brooke Swango (Junction City) 12-6 won by fall over Ashley Lawler (Salina-South) 4-12 (Fall 4:13) Division-II Regional at Towanda-Circle

Wellington 115, McPherson 84, Mulvane 76, Douglass 62, Chase County 59, Smoky Valley 45, Abilene 44, Council Grove 44, Circle 40, Augusta 36, Winfield 27, Bluestem 22, Buhler 20, Burden-Central 18, Whitewater-Remington 15, El Dorado 12, Rose Hill 11, Ell-Saline 7, Flint Hills 6 Abilene Sub-State Qualifiers 109 Skyleigh Pflaster (9-1) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) 9-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) 9-1 won by fall over Kinzie Rogers (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County) 14-4 (Fall 0:33)

1st Place Match – Anna Cullens (Wellington) 27-0 won by fall over Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) 9-1 (Fall 2:48) 170 Lyndsey Buechman (15-3) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 15-3 won by fall over Jazmin Wilson (Winfield) 6-14 (Fall 0:33)

Semifinal – Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 15-3 won by fall over Jewella Cokeley (Douglass) 17-2 (Fall 4:53)

1st Place Match – Jolie Ziegler (Council Grove) 8-1 won by decision over Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 15-3 (Dec 2-1) Ell-Saline Sub-State Qualifiers 235 Jennifer Calzada (7-13) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Jennifer Calzada (Brookville-Ell Saline) 7-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Averie Burns (Wellington) 4-9 won by fall over Jennifer Calzada (Brookville-Ell Saline) 7-13 (Fall 0:21)

Cons. Semi – Jennifer Calzada (Brookville-Ell Saline) 7-13 received a bye () (Bye)

3rd Place Match – Jennifer Calzada (Brookville-Ell Saline) 7-13 received a bye () (Bye) Smoky Valley Sub-State Qualifiers 109 Noelle Peters (9-4) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Noelle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 9-4 won by fall over Mickinzee Shields (Mulvane) 1-8 (Fall 1:33)

Semifinal – Anna Cullens (Wellington) 27-0 won by fall over Noelle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 9-4 (Fall 5:38)

Cons. Semi – Noelle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 9-4 won by fall over Elle Vinson (El Dorado) 1-13 (Fall 2:05)

3rd Place Match – Kinzie Rogers (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County) 14-4 won by fall over Noelle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 9-4 (Fall 3:59) 138 Belle Peters (15-3) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Belle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 15-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Courtney Holt (Towanda-Circle) 8-11 won by fall over Belle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 15-3 (Fall 3:35)

Cons. Semi – Belle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 15-3 won by fall over Kinlea Reimler (Brookville-Ell Saline) 3-28 (Fall 2:39)

3rd Place Match – Belle Peters (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 15-3 won by fall over Nora Budke (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County) 10-7 (Fall 0:30) 191 Madi Tolle (11-0) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Madi Tolle (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 11-0 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Madi Tolle (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 11-0 won by fall over Casey Mcdiffett (Council Grove) 2-6 (Fall 0:45)

1st Place Match – Madi Tolle (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 11-0 won by fall over Payton Sholander (Douglass) 16-7 (Fall 1:54) McPherson Sub-State Qualifiers 101 Riley Baker (15-15) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Riley Baker (McPherson) 15-15 won by fall over Deighlynn Lea (Wellington) 3-16 (Fall 1:31)

Semifinal – Allie Pippitt (Burden-Central) 6-12 won by fall over Riley Baker (McPherson) 15-15 (Fall 3:10)

Cons. Semi – Riley Baker (McPherson) 15-15 won by injury default over Chloe(scratch) Watson(scratch) (Mulvane) 2-9 (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match – Riley Baker (McPherson) 15-15 won by fall over Deighlynn Lea (Wellington) 3-16 (Fall 0:26) 115 Amethyst Hale (10-10) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Amethyst Hale (McPherson) 10-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Nexy Young (Wellington) 11-6 won by fall over Amethyst Hale (McPherson) 10-10 (Fall 4:44)

Cons. Semi – Amethyst Hale (McPherson) 10-10 received a bye () (Bye)

3rd Place Match – Amethyst Hale (McPherson) 10-10 won by fall over Hayvin Thornhill (Council Grove) 5-6 (Fall 0:44) 126 Catalina Palacios (15-11) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Catalina Palacios (McPherson) 15-11 won by fall over Delaney Hamm (Mulvane) 4-10 (Fall 1:41)

Semifinal – Catalina Palacios (McPherson) 15-11 won by fall over Bella Wernli (El Dorado) 17-14 (Fall 0:27)

1st Place Match – Mikayla Konrade (Winfield) 17-0 won by fall over Catalina Palacios (McPherson) 15-11 (Fall 1:57) 132 Arriana Gross (5-7) placed 4th and scored 6.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Kasey Dillon (Mulvane) 14-6 won by fall over Arriana Gross (McPherson) 5-7 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 1 – Arriana Gross (McPherson) 5-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Arriana Gross (McPherson) 5-7 won by decision over Whitney Mantanona (Rosalia-Flint Hills) 22-13 (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match – Kasey Dillon (Mulvane) 14-6 won by fall over Arriana Gross (McPherson) 5-7 (Fall 0:58) 155 Holli Giddings (27-1) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Holli Giddings (McPherson) 27-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Holli Giddings (McPherson) 27-1 won by fall over Avia Banks (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County) 7-9 (Fall 1:50)

1st Place Match – Holli Giddings (McPherson) 27-1 won by fall over Katelyn Wyant (Mulvane) 7-7 (Fall 1:07) 191 Erin Katina (13-12) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points. Quarterfinal – Erin Katina (McPherson) 13-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Payton Sholander (Douglass) 16-7 won by fall over Erin Katina (McPherson) 13-12 (Fall 0:24)

Cons. Semi – Erin Katina (McPherson) 13-12 won by injury default over Mikeah(scratch) Rodriguez(scratch) (Wellington) 4-7 (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match – Erin Katina (McPherson) 13-12 won by fall over Casey Mcdiffett (Council Grove) 2-6 (Fall 0:00)

