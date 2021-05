2021 Boys Golf State Results

Class 5A in Newton

Salina Central Results

Collister Ryan, 95, did not qualify for day two

William Ryan, 95, did not qualify for day two

Class 4A in Dodge City

Day One Team Scores

Wellington 313, Wamego 319, Bishop Miege 336, Augusta 346, McPherson 347, Pratt 349, Buhler 365, Independence 371, Mulvane 377, Holton 378, Coffeyville 379, Louisburg 379

McPherson Results

Trakker French, 80

Parker VanCampen, 86

Augustus Ruddle, 87

Trey Buckbee, 94

Neill Raymond, 106

Abilene Results

Kieryan Anderson, 89, qualified for day two

Class 3A in Hesston

Southeast of Saline Results

Dylan Esch, 93, did not qualify for day two

Ellsworth Results

Avery Haxton, 94, did not qualify for day two

Class 2A in Salina

Day One Team Scores

Sacred Heart 307, Sterling 346, Heritage Christian 355, Hoxie 357, Plainville 366, Ellis 369, Berean Academy 371, Jayhawk Linn 371, St. Mary’s Colgan 374, Bishop Seabury 380, Oakley 386, Erie 401

Sacred Heart Results

Caleb Gilliland, 74

Kameron Shaw, 74

Michael Matteucci, 79

Nate Elmore, 80

Jack Elmore 84

Hunter Newell, 85

Class 1A in Emporia

Solomon Results

Spencer Coup, 93, qualified for day two