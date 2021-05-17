2021 Boys Golf Regional Results

Class 5A – Salina Team Scores (top three qualify)

Maize South 284, Great Bend 312, Hays 323, Valley Center 326, Salina Central 332, Maize 360, Newton 381, Salina South 387. Salina Central Results

William Ryan, 77, 12th – qualified for state

Collister Ryan, 82, T13th – qualified for state

Nolan Foley, 86, T21st

Braeden Foley, 87, T24th

Chris O’Connor, 88, T26th

Sam Payne, 93, T30th Salina South Results

Maddox Xaysongkham, 84, T18th

Ethan Harris, 93, T30th

Jordan Anderson, 104, 41st

Dominique Girard, 106, 42nd

Kevin Gibbons, 114, 45th Class 4A – McPherson Teams set to play Tuesday

Abilene, Andale, Buhler, Chapman, Concordia, McPherson, Nickerson, Pratt, Ulysses. Class 3A – Kingman Team Scores

Wichita Trinity 327, Cheney 329, Hesston 351, Wichita Collegiate 357, Southeast of Saline 400, Halstead 451, Kingman 481. Southeast of Saline Results

Dylan Esch, 80, 5th – qualified for state

Dalton Bunch, 101, 25th

Joel Huffaker, 105, 28th

Kayson Lilley, 114, T33rd

Matthew Redden, 114, T33rd

Tobias Weems, 118, T37th Class 3A – TMP-Marian Team Scores

TMP-Marian 395, Hoisington 406, Phillipsburg 407, Ellsworth 412, Norton 446, Minneapolis 499 Ellsworth Results

Avery Haxton, 95, T5th – qualified for state

Will Cravens, 101, 9th – qualified for state

Parker McGowan, 107, 15th

Rowdy Dunn, 108, 16th

Wyatt Bohnen, 120, 24th Minneapolis Results

Hayden Lott, 114, 20th

Adam Reed, 125, 28th

Brock Constable, 127, 29th

August Hulse, 133, 31st Class 2A – Republic County Team Scores

Sacred Heart 301, Sterling 331, Plainville 356, Hill City 363, Ellinwood 365, Washington County 384, Republic County 391, Smith Center 392, Inman 463, Valley Heights 481. Sacred Heart Results

Kameron Shaw, 72, 1st

Jack Elmore, 75, T3rd

Caleb Gilliland, 75, T3rd

Nate Elmore, 79, 8th

Michael Matteucci, 81, 10th

Hunter Newell, 82, T11th Class 1A – Frankfort Team Scores

Frankfort 369, Osborne 382, Centralia 384, Olpe 442, Goessel 462, Solomon 497. Solomon Results

Spencer Coup, 95, T8th – qualified for state

Jarrett Baxa, 106, T17th

Jake Smmer, 135, 27th

Kyle Ryan, 161, 35th

