2021 Boys Golf Regional Results

Class 5A – Salina
Team Scores (top three qualify)
Maize South 284, Great Bend 312, Hays 323, Valley Center 326, Salina Central 332, Maize 360, Newton 381, Salina South 387.
Salina Central Results
William Ryan, 77, 12th – qualified for state
Collister Ryan, 82, T13th – qualified for state
Nolan Foley, 86, T21st
Braeden Foley, 87, T24th
Chris O’Connor, 88, T26th
Sam Payne, 93, T30th
Salina South Results
Maddox Xaysongkham, 84, T18th
Ethan Harris, 93, T30th
Jordan Anderson, 104, 41st
Dominique Girard, 106, 42nd
Kevin Gibbons, 114, 45th
Class 4A – McPherson
Teams set to play Tuesday
Abilene, Andale, Buhler, Chapman, Concordia, McPherson, Nickerson, Pratt, Ulysses.
Class 3A – Kingman
Team Scores
Wichita Trinity 327, Cheney 329, Hesston 351, Wichita Collegiate 357, Southeast of Saline 400, Halstead 451, Kingman 481.
Southeast of Saline Results
Dylan Esch, 80, 5th – qualified for state
Dalton Bunch, 101, 25th
Joel Huffaker, 105, 28th
Kayson Lilley, 114, T33rd
Matthew Redden, 114, T33rd
Tobias Weems, 118, T37th
Class 3A – TMP-Marian
Team Scores
TMP-Marian 395, Hoisington 406, Phillipsburg 407, Ellsworth 412, Norton 446, Minneapolis 499
Ellsworth Results
Avery Haxton, 95, T5th – qualified for state
Will Cravens, 101, 9th – qualified for state
Parker McGowan, 107, 15th
Rowdy Dunn, 108, 16th
Wyatt Bohnen, 120, 24th
Minneapolis Results
Hayden Lott, 114, 20th
Adam Reed, 125, 28th
Brock Constable, 127, 29th
August Hulse, 133, 31st
Class 2A – Republic County
Team Scores
Sacred Heart 301, Sterling 331, Plainville 356, Hill City 363, Ellinwood 365, Washington County 384, Republic County 391, Smith Center 392, Inman 463, Valley Heights 481.
Sacred Heart Results
Kameron Shaw, 72, 1st
Jack Elmore, 75, T3rd
Caleb Gilliland, 75, T3rd
Nate Elmore, 79, 8th
Michael Matteucci, 81, 10th
Hunter Newell, 82, T11th
Class 1A – Frankfort
Team Scores
Frankfort 369, Osborne 382, Centralia 384, Olpe 442, Goessel 462, Solomon 497.
Solomon Results
Spencer Coup, 95, T8th – qualified for state
Jarrett Baxa, 106, T17th
Jake Smmer, 135, 27th
Kyle Ryan, 161, 35th