2021 All-NCAA Teams Announced

Boys

First Team

Avery Haxton, SR, Ellsworth

Spencer Davidson, SR, Minneapolis

Nolan White, SR, Minneapolis

Trent Moeckel, SR, Minneapolis

Alex Disberger, JR, Sacred Heart

Caleb Gilliland, SR, Sacred Heart

Jacob Gormley, SR, Sacred Heart

Jaxson Gebhardt, SR, Southeast of Saline

Eli Sawyers, SO, Southeast of Saline

Nakari Morrical-Palmer, SO, Southeast of Saline

Honorable Mention

Caleb Burks, JR, Beloit

Braden Schulte, SR, Ellsworth

Blake Aurand, JR, Republic County

Mason Richards, SR, Sacred Heart

Camden Spano-Lund, SR, Southeast of Saline

Bryant Banks, SR, Southeast of Saline

Girls

First Team

Porsche Cooper, SR, Beloit

Cameron Cleveland, JR, Minneapolis

Courtney Forte, SR, Minneapolis

Emily Jensik, SR, Republic County

Ellie Woodall, JR, Sacred Heart

Emilee Everett, SR, Sacred Heart

Karsyn Schlesener, JR, Southeast of Saline

Mallorie Pearson, JR, Southeast of Saline

Alaina Yianakopulas, JR, Southeast of Saline

Maddie Harris, FR, Southeast of Saline

Honorable Mention

Natalie Rolfs, JR, Ellsworth

Paeton Smith, SR, Minneapolis

Teghan Slagle, SR, Sacred Heart