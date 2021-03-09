Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 60 °

2021 All-NCAA Teams Announced

Pat StrathmanMarch 9, 2021

Boys

First Team
Avery Haxton, SR, Ellsworth
Spencer Davidson, SR, Minneapolis
Nolan White, SR, Minneapolis
Trent Moeckel, SR, Minneapolis
Alex Disberger, JR, Sacred Heart
Caleb Gilliland, SR, Sacred Heart
Jacob Gormley, SR, Sacred Heart
Jaxson Gebhardt, SR, Southeast of Saline
Eli Sawyers, SO, Southeast of Saline
Nakari Morrical-Palmer, SO, Southeast of Saline

Honorable Mention
Caleb Burks, JR, Beloit
Braden Schulte, SR, Ellsworth
Blake Aurand, JR, Republic County
Mason Richards, SR, Sacred Heart
Camden Spano-Lund, SR, Southeast of Saline
Bryant Banks, SR, Southeast of Saline

Girls

First Team
Porsche Cooper, SR, Beloit
Cameron Cleveland, JR, Minneapolis
Courtney Forte, SR, Minneapolis
Emily Jensik, SR, Republic County
Ellie Woodall, JR, Sacred Heart
Emilee Everett, SR, Sacred Heart
Karsyn Schlesener, JR, Southeast of Saline
Mallorie Pearson, JR, Southeast of Saline
Alaina Yianakopulas, JR, Southeast of Saline
Maddie Harris, FR, Southeast of Saline

Honorable Mention
Natalie Rolfs, JR, Ellsworth
Paeton Smith, SR, Minneapolis
Teghan Slagle, SR, Sacred Heart

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

2021 Sub-State Basketball Brackets & Results

March 6, 2021 6:00 pm

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner – 3/6

 10:06 am

Sacred Heart Girls Season Ends with Loss to M...

March 5, 2021 11:18 pm

Sacred Heart Girls Suffocate Hutch Trinity in...

March 2, 2021 10:57 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

2021 All-NCAA Teams Announced

Boys First Team Avery Haxton, SR, Ellsworth Spencer Davidson, SR, Minneapolis Nolan White, SR, M...

March 9, 2021 Comments

Wetlands Education Center Planning ...

Kansas News

March 9, 2021

Central Students to Display Work

Top News

March 9, 2021

Great Plains Trucking Planning Job ...

Kansas News

March 9, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Wetlands Education Center...
March 9, 2021Comments
Great Plains Trucking Pla...
March 9, 2021Comments
K-State Researchers Find ...
March 9, 2021Comments
Hospital Reaccredited for...
March 8, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices