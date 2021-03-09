2021 All-NCAA Teams Announced

Boys
First Team
Avery Haxton, SR, Ellsworth
Spencer Davidson, SR, Minneapolis
Nolan White, SR, Minneapolis
Trent Moeckel, SR, Minneapolis
Alex Disberger, JR, Sacred Heart
Caleb Gilliland, SR, Sacred Heart
Jacob Gormley, SR, Sacred Heart
Jaxson Gebhardt, SR, Southeast of Saline
Eli Sawyers, SO, Southeast of Saline
Nakari Morrical-Palmer, SO, Southeast of Saline
Honorable Mention
Caleb Burks, JR, Beloit
Braden Schulte, SR, Ellsworth
Blake Aurand, JR, Republic County
Mason Richards, SR, Sacred Heart
Camden Spano-Lund, SR, Southeast of Saline
Bryant Banks, SR, Southeast of Saline
Girls
First Team
Porsche Cooper, SR, Beloit
Cameron Cleveland, JR, Minneapolis
Courtney Forte, SR, Minneapolis
Emily Jensik, SR, Republic County
Ellie Woodall, JR, Sacred Heart
Emilee Everett, SR, Sacred Heart
Karsyn Schlesener, JR, Southeast of Saline
Mallorie Pearson, JR, Southeast of Saline
Alaina Yianakopulas, JR, Southeast of Saline
Maddie Harris, FR, Southeast of Saline
Honorable Mention
Natalie Rolfs, JR, Ellsworth
Paeton Smith, SR, Minneapolis
Teghan Slagle, SR, Sacred Heart