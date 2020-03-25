Salina, KS

2020 Summer Catbacker Tour Canceled

K-State Athletics ReleaseMarch 25, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With recent events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, K-State Athletics, in concert with the K-State Alumni Association and University officials, announced today that the 2020 Catbacker Tour has been canceled.

“Traveling the state to all of the Catbacker clubs is one of the most unique grassroots tours in all of college athletics,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “It has been a very frantic and fluid month across the world, and we will continue to do our part to keep people safe and do what is best for all of our communities. We will miss touring the state and visiting our fans in their own backyards but are excited to begin planning soon for the 2021 Catbacker Tour.”

“K-Staters love being together to share their pride, learn about what is happening on campus and to award scholarships to future K-State students,” added K-State Alumni Association President and CEO Amy Button Renz. “As scholarship dollars are more important than ever before, the Alumni Association is committed to ensuring that all of our Alumni Clubs and Catbacker groups have the opportunity to still award their local scholarships throughout this year. K-Staters are resilient and we look forward to gathering with our passionate alumni as soon as we can safely do so.”

Fans gearing up for the 2020 football season are reminded that season tickets are on sale and start at less than $22 per game, a savings of more than 50-percent off the single-game price. All season ticket prices in Bill Snyder Family Stadium remain unchanged for 2020.

Both the ticket office (1.800.221.CATS) and Ahearn Fund office (1.888.232.9074) have staff available to take calls 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fans can also log into their on-line account or purchase new tickets at kstatesports.com.

