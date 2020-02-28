Salina, KS

2020 State Wrestling Results

Pat StrathmanFebruary 28, 2020

Class 5A

McPherson

5A – 113

Tucker (Inj. Def) Pelnar (9-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Hayden Mills (OP-Blue Valley Southwest) 40-6 won by injury default over Tucker (Inj. Def) Pelnar (McPherson) 9-6 (Inj. 0:00)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Kaden Ramirez (Andover) 25-13 won by injury default over Tucker (Inj. Def) Pelnar (McPherson) 9-6 (Inj. 0:00)

5A – 138

Landon Crews (30-11) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Landon Crews (McPherson) 30-11 won by fall over Aidan Baker (Basehor-Linwood) 32-20 (Fall 5:21)
  • Quarterfinal – Johnny Akin (OP-St. Thomas Aquinas) 41-6 won by decision over Landon Crews (McPherson) 30-11 (Dec 5-3)

5A – 145

Rhett Edmonson (32-7) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 32-7 won by fall over Edward Brantley (KC-Washington) 10-15 (Fall 0:47)
  • Quarterfinal – Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 32-7 won by decision over Dylan D Elmore (OP-St. Thomas Aquinas) 20-10 (Dec 4-2)
  • Semifinal – Trig Tennant (Arkansas City) 46-6 won by decision over Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 32-7 (Dec 3-2)

5A – 170

Jonah Clarke (34-8) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 34-8 won by fall over Lane Gates (Lansing) 17-14 (Fall 2:07)
  • Quarterfinal – Seth Nitzel (OP-Blue Valley Southwest) 42-0 won by major decision over Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 34-8 (MD 12-3)

5A – 182

Kourtney – DQ Craig – DQ (28-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

5A – 195

Landon Frantz (36-4) placed 2nd and scored 23.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Landon Frantz (McPherson) 36-4 won by fall over Jake Laurie (OP-Blue Valley Southwest) 12-20 (Fall 3:57)
  • Quarterfinal – Landon Frantz (McPherson) 36-4 won by major decision over Isaac Stean (Lenexa-St. James Academy) 38-9 (MD 12-4)
  • Semifinal – Landon Frantz (McPherson) 36-4 won by fall over Tyler Robinson (Leavenworth) 30-15 (Fall 3:51)

5A – 220

Mason Thrash (33-8) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Mason Thrash (McPherson) 33-8 won by fall over Garrett Peery (Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights) 24-18 (Fall 3:17)
  • Quarterfinal – Mason Thrash (McPherson) 33-8 won by major decision over Gabe Arredondo (Bishop Carroll Catholic) 12-12 (MD 12-4)
  • Semifinal – Cade Lautt (Lenexa-St. James Academy) 42-1 won by tech fall over Mason Thrash (McPherson) 33-8 (TF-1.5 3:29 (24-9))

5A – 285

Jonah Scott (22-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Harry Spencer (Lenexa-St. James Academy) 33-15 won by fall over Jonah Scott (McPherson) 22-15 (Fall 1:33)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Zane Kincaid (Basehor-Linwood) 25-15 won by fall over Jonah Scott (McPherson) 22-15 (Fall 2:42)

Salina Central

5A – 106

Isaac Phimvongsa (30-15) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 30-15 won by fall over Tanner Barrett (OP-Blue Valley Southwest) 25-15 (Fall 4:44)
  • Quarterfinal – Bubba Wright (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 42-2 won by tech fall over Isaac Phimvongsa (Salina-Central) 30-15 (TF-1.5 3:08 (19-2))

5A – 120

Dawson Hogan (27-17) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Dawson Hogan (Salina-Central) 27-17 won by fall over Cole Cronk (OP-Blue Valley Southwest) 34-13 (Fall 1:47)
  • Quarterfinal – Jason Henschel (Goddard) 34-7 won by fall over Dawson Hogan (Salina-Central) 27-17 (Fall 3:22)

5A – 126

Slade Adam (30-9) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 30-9 won by fall over Angel Miranda (Lenexa-St. James Academy) 19-26 (Fall 5:22)
  • Quarterfinal – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 30-9 won by decision over Camden Maestas (Lansing) 33-4 (Dec 5-2)
  • Semifinal – Alyeus Craig (Valley Center) 36-4 won by decision over Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 30-9 (Dec 10-5)

5A – 138

Elix Hernandez (15-10) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Johnny Akin (OP-St. Thomas Aquinas) 41-6 won by decision over Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 15-10 (Dec 8-2)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 15-10 won by fall over Aidan Baker (Basehor-Linwood) 32-20 (Fall 3:28)

5A – 145

Kray True (29-10) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Caden Walker (Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights) 39-5 won by fall over Kray True (Salina-Central) 29-10 (Fall 5:11)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Kray True (Salina-Central) 29-10 won by fall over Napoleon Cox (Leavenworth) 17-19 (Fall 1:57)

5A – 152

Cayman Munson (26-17) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Preston Hartman (Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights) 24-14 won by fall over Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 26-17 (Fall 1:09)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Britton Forsythe (Maize-South) 24-10 won in sudden victory – 1 over Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 26-17 (SV-1 6-4)

5A – 160

Cooper Chard (40-10) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Williams (Topeka-Seaman) 33-4 won by fall over Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 40-10 (Fall 2:51)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 40-10 won by decision over Matt Smith (Pittsburg) 21-21 (Dec 7-0)

5A – 285

Wyatt Cell (26-9) place is unknown and scored 2.5 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Joseph Castle (KC-Turner) 35-8 won by fall over Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 26-9 (Fall 5:25)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Wyatt Cell (Salina-Central) 26-9 won by tech fall over Cole McAuliffe (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 8-11 (TF-1.5 4:23 (16-1))

Salina South

5A – 126

Carson Ochoa (27-16) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – JONAH ANDREWS (KC-F.L. Schlagle) 34-4 won by fall over Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 27-16 (Fall 2:59)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 27-16 won by major decision over Brady Huggins (De Soto) 14-27 (MD 11-2)

5A – 132

Justin Zwigart (22-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Hartwell Taylor (Lansing) 40-5 won by tech fall over Justin Zwigart (Salina-South) 22-15 (TF-1.5 4:04 (18-2))
  • Cons. Round 1 – Lane Warner (De Soto) 29-11 won by fall over Justin Zwigart (Salina-South) 22-15 (Fall 4:55)

5A – 152

Caleb Copeland (28-14) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 28-14 won by decision over Shane Daniels (Bonner Springs) 20-18 (Dec 11-7)
  • Quarterfinal – Daniel McMullen (OP-Blue Valley Southwest) 20-9 won by decision over Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 28-14 (Dec 5-1)

5A – 170

Brandon Jeffries (33-9) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 33-9 won by fall over PHOENIX DOWNS (KC-F.L. Schlagle) 32-6 (Fall 4:53)
  • Quarterfinal – Nathan Fury (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 40-6 won by fall over Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 33-9 (Fall 4:28)

Class 4A

Abilene

106

Christopher McClanahan (26-15) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Quentin Pauda (Ulysses) 33-3 won by tech fall over Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 26-15 (TF-1.5 2:54 (16-1))
  • Cons. Round 1 – Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 26-15 won by fall over Grant Kelly (Tonganoxie) 15-19 (Fall 3:40)

113

Cooper Wuthnow (16-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Tj Taylor (Iola) 16-4 won by forfeit over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-16 (For.)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Dustin Robison (Tonganoxie) 13-20 won by forfeit over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 16-16 (For.)

120

Kaleb Stroda (25-9) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Ryan Owens (Louisburg) 37-7 won by fall over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 25-9 (Fall 1:08)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 25-9 won by major decision over Jacob Finney (Clearwater) 29-17 (MD 9-0)

126

William Stroda (32-5) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – William Stroda (Abilene) 32-5 won by fall over Lucas Hopper (Baldwin) 25-19 (Fall 0:59)
  • Quarterfinal – William Stroda (Abilene) 32-5 won by decision over Kaiser Pelland (Pratt) 23-9 (Dec 6-2)
  • Semifinal – Braden Ledford (Winfield) 35-6 won by decision over William Stroda (Abilene) 32-5 (Dec 7-4)

132

Braden Wilson (24-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Coby Burchett (Fort Scott) 26-5 won by major decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-18 (MD 17-5)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Sebastian Munoz (Holcomb) 22-16 won by decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 24-18 (Dec 13-8)

195

Colby Mohr (9-4) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Chanz Gerleman (LaCygne-Prairie View) 29-1 won by fall over Colby Mohr (Abilene) 9-4 (Fall 1:30)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Colby Mohr (Abilene) 9-4 won by fall over Brady Johnson (Paola) 17-14 (Fall 1:55)

Chapman

145

Justin Wisner-McLane (26-8) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Trent Jones (Iola) 26-5 won by decision over Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 26-8 (Dec 3-1)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 26-8 won by fall over Noah Bowden (Paola) 16-16 (Fall 1:33)

220

Zachery Ferris (38-2) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 38-2 won by fall over Jared Ferguson (Ottawa) 15-16 (Fall 0:36)
  • Quarterfinal – Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 38-2 won by major decision over Jace Garrison (Ulysses) 32-10 (MD 9-1)
  • Semifinal – Connor Searcy (Tonganoxie) 43-1 won by decision over Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 38-2 (Dec 7-3)

Smoky Valley

182

Dax Hopp (33-4) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 33-4 won by fall over Iziah Cook (Pratt) 23-14 (Fall 5:47)
  • Quarterfinal – Brayden Dillow (Chanute) 43-1 won by major decision over Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 33-4 (MD 13-4)

195

Tanner Luttig (31-10) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Kaleb Kroenke (Frontenac) 32-9 won by decision over Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 31-10 (Dec 11-9)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 31-10 won by fall over Wyatt Sink (Ottawa) 21-15 (Fall 3:52)

Class 3-2-1A

Canton-Galva

138

Ryder Norstrom (19-14) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Mason Hernandez (Goodland) 36-13 won by decision over Ryder Norstrom (Canton Galva) 19-14 (Dec 5-1)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Ryder Norstrom (Canton Galva) 19-14 won by medical forfeit over Matthew Reynolds (Douglass) 33-13 (M. For.)

160

Andre Patton (21-16) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Anthony Signs (Wellsville) 31-3 won by major decision over Andre Patton (Canton Galva) 21-16 (MD 11-3)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Andre Patton (Canton Galva) 21-16 won by fall over Noah Smith (Osage City) 26-17 (Fall 0:22)

Ellsworth

106

Teagon Nienke (22-17) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Drayton Kennedy (Erie) 29-7 won by fall over Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 22-17 (Fall 6:00)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 22-17 won by fall over Colby Lollar (Herington) 12-8 (Fall 1:45)

195

Tyler Romero (24-15) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 24-15 won by fall over Gideon Remer (Silver Lake) 9-4 (Fall 3:39)
  • Quarterfinal – Cyrus Green (Atwood-Rawlins County) 26-10 won by decision over Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 24-15 (Dec 7-3)

220

Brendan Tripp (29-8) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 29-8 won by fall over Wyatt Reust (Eureka) 17-17 (Fall 1:27)
  • Quarterfinal – Dane Whalen (Osage City) 34-4 won by fall over Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 29-8 (Fall 1:08)

285

Tyler Walford (29-9) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 29-9 won by fall over Rylan Hays (Phillipsburg) 31-13 (Fall 1:22)
  • Quarterfinal – Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 29-9 won by fall over Colby Stephens (Wellsville) 30-6 (Fall 2:00)
  • Semifinal – Eyann Zimmerman (Belleville-Republic County) 37-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 29-9 (SV-1 6-4)

Herington

106

Colby Lollar (12-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – DJ Knox (Goodland) 40-4 won by fall over Colby Lollar (Herington) 12-8 (Fall 0:56)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 22-17 won by fall over Colby Lollar (Herington) 12-8 (Fall 1:45)

132

Ayden Lawrenz (18-18) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Quinten Heady (Erie) 6-1 won by fall over Ayden Lawrenz (Herington) 18-18 (Fall 1:09)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Garrett Helmer (Hillsboro) 24-12 won by fall over Ayden Lawrenz (Herington) 18-18 (Fall 0:37)

Minneapolis

106

Gage Carlson (28-12) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 28-12 won by fall over Gabe Good (Wellsville) 14-10 (Fall 1:43)
  • Quarterfinal – Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 28-12 won by decision over Wayne Shepard (Hoxie) 24-20 (Dec 8-4)
  • Semifinal – DJ Knox (Goodland) 40-4 won by fall over Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 28-12 (Fall 0:47)

126

Adam Reed (26-20) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Carter Jensen (Highland-Doniphan West) 25-6 won by fall over Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 26-20 (Fall 4:53)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 26-20 won by major decision over Justin Knoll (Stockton) 21-17 (MD 13-5)

132

Dayton Randall (21-12) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Aaron Lenker (Phillipsburg) 38-5 won by major decision over Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 21-12 (MD 10-2)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 21-12 won by decision over Eyan Knipp (Leon-Bluestem) 4-4 (Dec 6-3)

160

Chasyn Vogan (19-13) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Colt Eck (Uniontown) 31-6 won by decision over Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 19-13 (Dec 5-4)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) 19-13 won by fall over Dylan Smith (Atchison-Maur Hill) 21-9 (Fall 2:00)

182

Keyon Baccus (25-14) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Jordan Finnesy (Plainville) 38-2 won by fall over Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 25-14 (Fall 1:31)
  • Cons. Round 1 – Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 25-14 won by decision over Triston VandeVelde (Silver Lake) 27-12 (Dec 3-0)

Southeast of Saline

160

Matthew Rodriguez (38-1) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 38-1 won by fall over Hagen Taylor (Whitewter-Remington) 21-16 (Fall 3:43)
  • Quarterfinal – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 38-1 won by decision over Derek Wallin (Wabaunsee) 29-9 (Dec 7-5)
  • Semifinal – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 38-1 won by decision over Anthony Signs (Wellsville) 31-3 (Dec 7-4)

195

Sterling Harp (30-6) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 – Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 30-6 won by fall over Will Madden (Atchison-Maur Hill) 23-10 (Fall 1:06)
  • Quarterfinal – Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 30-6 won by decision over Shadryon Blanka (St. Francis) 30-8 (Dec 8-3)
  • Semifinal – Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 30-6 won by decision over Dawson Holub (Goodland) 34-15 (Dec 3-0)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

