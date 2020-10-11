2020 Regional Tennis Results

Class 5A at Maize

McPherson 11, Salina South 10, Salina Central 9, Hays 2, Maize 2, Newton 1, Valley Center 1, Great Bend 0

Salina South qualifiers

Tess Daily, took third, 6-3, 6-0 win over Salina South’s Laura Brucker

Laura Brucker, took fourth, 6-3, 6-0 loss to Salina South’s Tess Daily

Illiana Armbrust & Alexxa Nunemaker, regional champions, 7-5, 6-2 win over McPherson’s Ceanna Allen & Perrin Schneider

Salina Central qualifiers

Callie Sanborn, regional champion, 6-3, 6-3 win over McPherson’s Patricia Huerta

Reagan Geihsler & Janae Montoya, took third, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win over McPherson’s Madison Dobson & Taylor Berger

McPherson qualifiers

Patricia Huerta, took second, 6-3, 6-3 loss to Salina Central’s Callie Sanborn

Ceanna Allen & Perrin Schneider, took second, 7-5, 6-2 loss to Salina South’s Illiana Armbrust & Alexxa Nunemaker

Madison Dobson & Taylor Berger, took fourth, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 loss to Salina Central’s Reagan Geihsler & Janae Montoya

Class 3-2-1A at Smoky Valley

Sacred Heart 9, Kansas City Christian 9, Smoky Valley 6, Maranatha Academy 4, Hillsboro 2, Perry-Lecompton 2, Sterling 2, Wabaunsee 1, Bennington 1

Sacred Heart qualifiers

Lily Perrin, regional champion, 6-1, 6-1 win over KCC’s Kiera Knoflicek

Isabella Matteucci & Katie Weiss, took second, 6-4, 6-3 loss to KCC’s Bartels/Sand

Smoky Valley qualifiers

Logan Spencer, took fourth, 6-3, 6-2 loss to SMC’s Olivia Favero

Karik Elliott & Lena Rauchholz, took third, 6-1, 6-0 win over Hillsboro’s Bernhard/Pienert