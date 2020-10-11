Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 48 °

2020 Regional Tennis Results

Pat StrathmanOctober 11, 2020

Class 5A at Maize

McPherson 11, Salina South 10, Salina Central 9, Hays 2, Maize 2, Newton 1, Valley Center 1, Great Bend 0

Salina South qualifiers
Tess Daily, took third, 6-3, 6-0 win over Salina South’s Laura Brucker
Laura Brucker, took fourth, 6-3, 6-0 loss to Salina South’s Tess Daily
Illiana Armbrust & Alexxa Nunemaker, regional champions, 7-5, 6-2 win over McPherson’s Ceanna Allen & Perrin Schneider

Salina Central qualifiers
Callie Sanborn, regional champion, 6-3, 6-3 win over McPherson’s Patricia Huerta
Reagan Geihsler & Janae Montoya, took third, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win over McPherson’s Madison Dobson & Taylor Berger

McPherson qualifiers
Patricia Huerta, took second, 6-3, 6-3 loss to Salina Central’s Callie Sanborn
Ceanna Allen & Perrin Schneider, took second, 7-5, 6-2 loss to Salina South’s Illiana Armbrust & Alexxa Nunemaker
Madison Dobson & Taylor Berger, took fourth, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 loss to Salina Central’s Reagan Geihsler & Janae Montoya

Class 3-2-1A at Smoky Valley

Sacred Heart 9, Kansas City Christian 9, Smoky Valley 6, Maranatha Academy 4, Hillsboro 2, Perry-Lecompton 2, Sterling 2, Wabaunsee 1, Bennington 1

Sacred Heart qualifiers
Lily Perrin, regional champion, 6-1, 6-1 win over KCC’s Kiera Knoflicek
Isabella Matteucci & Katie Weiss, took second, 6-4, 6-3 loss to KCC’s Bartels/Sand

Smoky Valley qualifiers
Logan Spencer, took fourth, 6-3, 6-2 loss to SMC’s Olivia Favero
Karik Elliott & Lena Rauchholz, took third, 6-1, 6-0 win over Hillsboro’s Bernhard/Pienert

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner – 10/10

October 10, 2020 9:23 am

Knights Defeat Wichita Independent for 2nd Wi...

 5:58 am

Turnovers Aplenty as Andover Central Beats Sa...

October 9, 2020 11:30 pm

Hutch Dominates 2nd Half to Down South

 10:51 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

2020 Regional Tennis Results

Class 5A at Maize McPherson 11, Salina South 10, Salina Central 9, Hays 2, Maize 2, Newton 1, Valle...

October 11, 2020 Comments

Raiders Outgun Chiefs, 40-32

Sports News

October 11, 2020

Moya’s hat trick sends KWU to...

Sports News

October 11, 2020

KWU VB Uses Miracle comeback to bea...

Sports News

October 11, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Potential COVID Exposures...
October 10, 2020Comments
Smoking, Vaping in Salina...
October 10, 2020Comments
KWU Plans Nursing Scholar...
October 10, 2020Comments
Arrest in Manhattan Doubl...
October 10, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH