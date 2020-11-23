2020 NCAA Football Teams

Pat Strathman November 23, 2020

First Team Offensive lineman

Grady Seyfort, SO, Beloit

Avery Haxton, SR, Ellsworth

Quintin Beeson, SR, Republic County

Sterling Harp, SR, Southeast of Saline

Dawson Adams, JR, Southeast of Saline Quarterback

Jaxson Gebhardt, SR, Southeast of Saline Running back

Benson Berndt, SO, Beloit

Luke Sharp, SR, Ellsworth

Jared Baxa, SR, Republic County

Bryant Banks, SR, Southeast of Saline Receivers

Trey Anderson, SR, Ellsworth

Tyler Breeding, SR, Southeast of Saline Tight end

Spencer Davidson, SR, Minneapolis Kicker

Chasyn Vogan, JR, Minneapolis Defensive lineman

Brennan Walker, JR, Beloit

Keyon Baccus, SR, Minneapolis

Kameron Ines, SR, Republic County

Sterling Harp, SR, Southeast of Saline Linebacker

Luke Sharp, SR, Ellsworth

Garrett Siemsen, SO, Republic County

Matthew Rodriguez, JR, Southeast of Saline Defensive back

Jackson Rexroat, JR, Beloit

Trey Anderson, SR, Ellsworth

Kaleb Talkington, SR, Republic County

Jaxson Gebhardt, SR, Southeast of Saline Punter

Trent Moeckel, SR, Minneapolis Second Team Offensive lineman

Braden Burks, JR, Beloit

Chasyn Vogan, JR, Minneapolis

Brody Vance, SR, Minneapolis

Keyon Baccus, SR, Minneapolis

Curtis Hansen, SR, Republic County Quarterback

Trent Moeckel, SR, Minneapolis Running back

Daniel Watson, SR, Minneapolis

Kaleb Talkington, SR, Republic County

Jared McCartney, SR, Sacred Heart Receivers

Jonathan Lowe, JR, Minneapolis

Chase Poague, JR, Southeast of Saline Tight end

Brennan Walker, JR, Beloit Kicker

Kobe Douglas, SR, Sacred Heart Defensive lineman

Avery Haxton, SR, Ellsworth

Quintin Beeson, SR, Republic County

Dalton Bunch, JR, Southeast of Saline

Dawson Adams, JR, Southeast of Saline Linebacker

Braden Burks, JR, Beloit

Colton Bradford, SR, Minneapolis

Tyler Breeding, SR, Southeast of Saline Defensive back

Gage Carlson, FR, Minneapolis

Jared McCartney, JR, Sacred Heart

Luke Gebhardt, SO, Southeast of Saline

Chase Poague, JR, Southeast of Saline Punter

Tyler Stindt, SR, Republic County

Eli Harris, SR, Southeast of Saline

