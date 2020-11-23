2020 NCAA Football Teams

First Team
Offensive lineman
Grady Seyfort, SO, Beloit
Avery Haxton, SR, Ellsworth
Quintin Beeson, SR, Republic County
Sterling Harp, SR, Southeast of Saline
Dawson Adams, JR, Southeast of Saline
Quarterback
Jaxson Gebhardt, SR, Southeast of Saline
Running back
Benson Berndt, SO, Beloit
Luke Sharp, SR, Ellsworth
Jared Baxa, SR, Republic County
Bryant Banks, SR, Southeast of Saline
Receivers
Trey Anderson, SR, Ellsworth
Tyler Breeding, SR, Southeast of Saline
Tight end
Spencer Davidson, SR, Minneapolis
Kicker
Chasyn Vogan, JR, Minneapolis
Defensive lineman
Brennan Walker, JR, Beloit
Keyon Baccus, SR, Minneapolis
Kameron Ines, SR, Republic County
Sterling Harp, SR, Southeast of Saline
Linebacker
Luke Sharp, SR, Ellsworth
Garrett Siemsen, SO, Republic County
Matthew Rodriguez, JR, Southeast of Saline
Defensive back
Jackson Rexroat, JR, Beloit
Trey Anderson, SR, Ellsworth
Kaleb Talkington, SR, Republic County
Jaxson Gebhardt, SR, Southeast of Saline
Punter
Trent Moeckel, SR, Minneapolis
Second Team
Offensive lineman
Braden Burks, JR, Beloit
Chasyn Vogan, JR, Minneapolis
Brody Vance, SR, Minneapolis
Keyon Baccus, SR, Minneapolis
Curtis Hansen, SR, Republic County
Quarterback
Trent Moeckel, SR, Minneapolis
Running back
Daniel Watson, SR, Minneapolis
Kaleb Talkington, SR, Republic County
Jared McCartney, SR, Sacred Heart
Receivers
Jonathan Lowe, JR, Minneapolis
Chase Poague, JR, Southeast of Saline
Tight end
Brennan Walker, JR, Beloit
Kicker
Kobe Douglas, SR, Sacred Heart
Defensive lineman
Avery Haxton, SR, Ellsworth
Quintin Beeson, SR, Republic County
Dalton Bunch, JR, Southeast of Saline
Dawson Adams, JR, Southeast of Saline
Linebacker
Braden Burks, JR, Beloit
Colton Bradford, SR, Minneapolis
Tyler Breeding, SR, Southeast of Saline
Defensive back
Gage Carlson, FR, Minneapolis
Jared McCartney, JR, Sacred Heart
Luke Gebhardt, SO, Southeast of Saline
Chase Poague, JR, Southeast of Saline
Punter
Tyler Stindt, SR, Republic County
Eli Harris, SR, Southeast of Saline