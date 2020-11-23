Salina, KS

2020 NCAA Football Teams

Pat StrathmanNovember 23, 2020

First Team

Offensive lineman
Grady Seyfort, SO, Beloit
Avery Haxton, SR, Ellsworth
Quintin Beeson, SR, Republic County
Sterling Harp, SR, Southeast of Saline
Dawson Adams, JR, Southeast of Saline

Quarterback
Jaxson Gebhardt, SR, Southeast of Saline

Running back
Benson Berndt, SO, Beloit
Luke Sharp, SR, Ellsworth
Jared Baxa, SR, Republic County
Bryant Banks, SR, Southeast of Saline

Receivers
Trey Anderson, SR, Ellsworth
Tyler Breeding, SR, Southeast of Saline

Tight end
Spencer Davidson, SR, Minneapolis

Kicker
Chasyn Vogan, JR, Minneapolis

Defensive lineman
Brennan Walker, JR, Beloit
Keyon Baccus, SR, Minneapolis
Kameron Ines, SR, Republic County
Sterling Harp, SR, Southeast of Saline

Linebacker
Luke Sharp, SR, Ellsworth
Garrett Siemsen, SO, Republic County
Matthew Rodriguez, JR, Southeast of Saline

Defensive back
Jackson Rexroat, JR, Beloit
Trey Anderson, SR, Ellsworth
Kaleb Talkington, SR, Republic County
Jaxson Gebhardt, SR, Southeast of Saline

Punter
Trent Moeckel, SR, Minneapolis

Second Team

Offensive lineman
Braden Burks, JR, Beloit
Chasyn Vogan, JR, Minneapolis
Brody Vance, SR, Minneapolis
Keyon Baccus, SR, Minneapolis
Curtis Hansen, SR, Republic County

Quarterback
Trent Moeckel, SR, Minneapolis

Running back
Daniel Watson, SR, Minneapolis
Kaleb Talkington, SR, Republic County
Jared McCartney, SR, Sacred Heart

Receivers
Jonathan Lowe, JR, Minneapolis
Chase Poague, JR, Southeast of Saline

Tight end
Brennan Walker, JR, Beloit

Kicker
Kobe Douglas, SR, Sacred Heart

Defensive lineman
Avery Haxton, SR, Ellsworth
Quintin Beeson, SR, Republic County
Dalton Bunch, JR, Southeast of Saline
Dawson Adams, JR, Southeast of Saline

Linebacker
Braden Burks, JR, Beloit
Colton Bradford, SR, Minneapolis
Tyler Breeding, SR, Southeast of Saline

Defensive back
Gage Carlson, FR, Minneapolis
Jared McCartney, JR, Sacred Heart
Luke Gebhardt, SO, Southeast of Saline
Chase Poague, JR, Southeast of Saline

Punter
Tyler Stindt, SR, Republic County
Eli Harris, SR, Southeast of Saline

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

2020 NCAA Football Teams

November 23, 2020

