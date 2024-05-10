Sephora Celebrates Grand Opening In Salina’s Kohls

A New Makeup retail company has joined with Salinas’s Kohls to bring you the latest makeup products.

Kohl’s located at 2580 S 9th St has just opened its Sephora branch. Sephora is a makeup company originating out of Limoges, France with headquarters located in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

Ashley Neilburg who is the Salina Kohls store manager says “We are extremely excited to have Kohls partner with Sephora and welcome all these great new products that both companies have to offer to this amazing community.”

The store was introduced to Kohls in hopes to help stimulate more economic growth in the southern business district. It holds a wide variety of beauty and health products catered to the fashionable side of the community.

Renee Duxler, President and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce states, “Salina is a retail hub in Kansas. We draw a lot of traffic for shopping both in and out of town. The more retail options that we have here the more traffic we can draw from other communities and stimulate our own populace.”

According to Sephora, “As part of the LVMH family, the world’s leading luxury goods group, Sephora is a powerful presence in markets around the world, constantly transforming and elevating the beauty shopping experience.”

“The market for Sephora is a well known brand loyal store. To put it here in the Kohls draws more traffic into the Salina Community. This gives great access to all these great beauty and makeup products in person versus purchasing them online. Having a physical retail store both gives financial stimulation to the community and offers the consumer a more immersive experience with the products.” says Duxler

You can find what you’re looking for just by walking in the front door. The staff is situated at the front of the store and is ready to facilitate any of your needs.