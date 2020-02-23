2020 Boys State Swimming

No golds were claimed by Salina South or Salina Central swimmers, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t success.

Salina South senior Isaac Frost and Central senior Nick Rost highlighted the weekend with a couple state medals in Topeka.

Forst took second in the diving competition with a 377.20 while Rost was third in the 100-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle. It took 48.08 seconds for Rost to finish the 100 and 1:46.28 to complete the 200.

Both individuals were all-state picks with Rost earning a spot on the first team and Frost grabbing second team honors.

In the team standings, South ended up 11th with 100 points and Central was 14th with 69.

Other Salina South

Kyle Iselin – 5th in 100-yard backstroke (55.60), 15th in 500-yard freestyle (5:19.34)

Alex Linenberger – 6th in diving (324.85)

Brian Taylor – 7th in diving (318.60)

Keegan Exline – 14th in 100-yard backstroke (59.62), 16th in 100-yard butterfly (58.40)

200-yard medley relay team – 7th in 1:45.29

400-yard freestyle relay team – 10th in 3:31.78

Other Salina Central

Cooper Cobb – 11th in diving (282.80)

Ethan Schulte – 13th in 100-yard backstroke (59.59)

200-yard medley relay team – 9th in 1:47.27

400-yard freestyle relay team – 12th in 3:33.54