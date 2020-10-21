2020 Area Volleyball Sub-State Brackets Released

Class 5A Sub-States
#1 GREAT BEND HS
Great Bend, Hays, Salina Central, Salina South
#1 Great Bend (18-10) vs #4 Hays (13-22)
#2 Salina Central (14-18) vs #3 Salina South (14-19)
QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27
Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM
Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)
Class 4A Sub-States
#3 TOWANDA-CIRCLE HS
Augusta, El Dorado, McPherson, Rose Hill, Towanda-Circle
#1 McPherson (30-3) vs BYE
#2 Circle (14-10) vs #3 Augusta (13-21)
PLAY-IN – #4 Rose Hill (8-19) vs #5 El Dorado (4-24)
#4 CLAY CENTER COMMUNITY HS
Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center Community, Concordia
#1 Clay Center (24-6) vs #4 Chapman (0-20)
#2 Concordia (8-11) vs #3 Abilene (9-17)
Class 3A Sub-States
#2 RUSSELL HS
Beloit, Ellsworth, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marion, Hoisington, Larned, Norton Community, Phillipsburg, Russell
#1 Phillipsburg (33-3) vs #8 Larned (2-31)
#4 Norton (20-10) vs #5 Hoisington (21-11)
#2 TMP-Marian (27-7) vs #7 Russell (6-23)
#3 Beloit (21-10) vs #6 Ellsworth (10-20)
#4 LINDSBORG-SMOKY VALLEY HS
Council Grove, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline, Hesston, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley, Lyons, Minneapolis, Riley County, St. George-Rock Creek
#1 Smoky Valley (27-2) vs #8 Minneapolis (9-19)
#4 Hesston (14-15) vs #5 Riley County (13-23)
#2 Rock Creek (25-8) vs #7 Southeast of Saline (10-20)
#3 Lyons (17-12) vs #6 Council Grove (10-18)
Class 2A Sub-States
#2 WAKEENEY-TREGO COMMUNITY HS
Brookville-Ell-Saline, Ellinwood, Ellis, Hill City, Hoxie, Plainville, Smith Center, WaKeeney-Trego Community
#1 Smith Center (29-6) vs BYE
#4 Ellis (14-13) vs #5 Hill City (10-16)
#2 WaKeeney-Trego (23-7) vs #7 Plainville (1-18)
#3 Hoxie (16-14) vs #6 Ell-Saline (9-25)
#5 HERINGTON HS
Belleville-Republic County, Bennington, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Herington, Marion, Salina-Sacred Heart, Wabaunsee, Washington County
#1 Herington (29-2) vs #8 Republic County (6-22)
#4 Washington County (17-7) vs #5 Wabaunsee (23-10)
#2 Valley Heights (29-5) vs #7 Sacred Heart (14-15)
#3 Marion (23-9) vs #6 Bennington (18-14)
Class 1A-I Sub-States
#4 SYLVAN-LUCAS UNIFIED
Central Plains/Wilson, Clyde-Clifton Clyde, Downs-Lakeside, Lincoln, Mankato Rock Hills, Solomon, Sylvan-Lucas Unified
#1 Sylvan-Lucas (32-2) vs BYE
#4 Clifton-Clyde (12-16) vs #5 Rock Hills (11-16)
#2 Lakeside (24-6) vs #7 Lincoln (8-17)
#3 Central Plains (24-11) vs #6 Solomon (13-19)
#5 LITTLE RIVER
Canton-Galva, Goessel, Langdon-Fairfield, Little River, Norwich, Pratt-Skyline, Pretty Prairie
#1 Pretty Prairie (23-5) vs BYE
#4 Goessel (16-16) vs #5 Little River (16-16)
#2 Pratt-Skyline (23-7) vs #7 Fairfield (2-15)
#3 Norwich (13-11) vs #6 Canton-Galva (7-17)
Class 1A-II Sub-States
#5 LINN HS
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Linn, Osborne, Scandia-Pike Valley, Southern Cloud, Tescott
#1 St. John’s-Tipton (20-12) vs BYE
#4 Southern Cloud (8-13) vs #5 Tescott (9-16)
#2 Linn (16-10) vs BYE
#3 Osborne (12-11) vs #6 Pike Valley (9-18)
#7 BURRTON HS
Burrton, Hutchinson-Central Christian, Lost Springs-Centre, McPherson-Elyria Christian, Peabody-Burns, Wichita-Central Christian Academy
#1 Hutchinson Central Christian (15-8) vs BYE
#4 Burrton (6-22) vs #5 Peabody-Burns (3-25)
#2 Centre (11-12) vs BYE
#3 Elyria Christian (15-17) vs #6 Central Christian Academy (0-13)
