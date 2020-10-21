2020 Area Volleyball Sub-State Brackets Released

Class 5A Sub-States

#1 GREAT BEND HS

Great Bend, Hays, Salina Central, Salina South

#1 Great Bend (18-10) vs #4 Hays (13-22)

#2 Salina Central (14-18) vs #3 Salina South (14-19)

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27

Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM

Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Class 4A Sub-States

#3 TOWANDA-CIRCLE HS

Augusta, El Dorado, McPherson, Rose Hill, Towanda-Circle

#1 McPherson (30-3) vs BYE

#2 Circle (14-10) vs #3 Augusta (13-21)

PLAY-IN – #4 Rose Hill (8-19) vs #5 El Dorado (4-24)

#4 CLAY CENTER COMMUNITY HS

Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center Community, Concordia

#1 Clay Center (24-6) vs #4 Chapman (0-20)

#2 Concordia (8-11) vs #3 Abilene (9-17)

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27

Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM

Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Class 3A Sub-States

#2 RUSSELL HS

Beloit, Ellsworth, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marion, Hoisington, Larned, Norton Community, Phillipsburg, Russell

#1 Phillipsburg (33-3) vs #8 Larned (2-31)

#4 Norton (20-10) vs #5 Hoisington (21-11)

#2 TMP-Marian (27-7) vs #7 Russell (6-23)

#3 Beloit (21-10) vs #6 Ellsworth (10-20)

#4 LINDSBORG-SMOKY VALLEY HS

Council Grove, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline, Hesston, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley, Lyons, Minneapolis, Riley County, St. George-Rock Creek

#1 Smoky Valley (27-2) vs #8 Minneapolis (9-19)

#4 Hesston (14-15) vs #5 Riley County (13-23)

#2 Rock Creek (25-8) vs #7 Southeast of Saline (10-20)

#3 Lyons (17-12) vs #6 Council Grove (10-18)

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27

Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM

Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Class 2A Sub-States

#2 WAKEENEY-TREGO COMMUNITY HS

Brookville-Ell-Saline, Ellinwood, Ellis, Hill City, Hoxie, Plainville, Smith Center, WaKeeney-Trego Community

#1 Smith Center (29-6) vs BYE

#4 Ellis (14-13) vs #5 Hill City (10-16)

#2 WaKeeney-Trego (23-7) vs #7 Plainville (1-18)

#3 Hoxie (16-14) vs #6 Ell-Saline (9-25)

#5 HERINGTON HS

Belleville-Republic County, Bennington, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Herington, Marion, Salina-Sacred Heart, Wabaunsee, Washington County

#1 Herington (29-2) vs #8 Republic County (6-22)

#4 Washington County (17-7) vs #5 Wabaunsee (23-10)

#2 Valley Heights (29-5) vs #7 Sacred Heart (14-15)

#3 Marion (23-9) vs #6 Bennington (18-14)

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27

Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM

Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Class 1A-I Sub-States

#4 SYLVAN-LUCAS UNIFIED

Central Plains/Wilson, Clyde-Clifton Clyde, Downs-Lakeside, Lincoln, Mankato Rock Hills, Solomon, Sylvan-Lucas Unified

#1 Sylvan-Lucas (32-2) vs BYE

#4 Clifton-Clyde (12-16) vs #5 Rock Hills (11-16)

#2 Lakeside (24-6) vs #7 Lincoln (8-17)

#3 Central Plains (24-11) vs #6 Solomon (13-19)

#5 LITTLE RIVER

Canton-Galva, Goessel, Langdon-Fairfield, Little River, Norwich, Pratt-Skyline, Pretty Prairie

#1 Pretty Prairie (23-5) vs BYE

#4 Goessel (16-16) vs #5 Little River (16-16)

#2 Pratt-Skyline (23-7) vs #7 Fairfield (2-15)

#3 Norwich (13-11) vs #6 Canton-Galva (7-17)

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27

Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM

Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Class 1A-II Sub-States

#5 LINN HS

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Linn, Osborne, Scandia-Pike Valley, Southern Cloud, Tescott

#1 St. John’s-Tipton (20-12) vs BYE

#4 Southern Cloud (8-13) vs #5 Tescott (9-16)

#2 Linn (16-10) vs BYE

#3 Osborne (12-11) vs #6 Pike Valley (9-18)

#7 BURRTON HS

Burrton, Hutchinson-Central Christian, Lost Springs-Centre, McPherson-Elyria Christian, Peabody-Burns, Wichita-Central Christian Academy

#1 Hutchinson Central Christian (15-8) vs BYE

#4 Burrton (6-22) vs #5 Peabody-Burns (3-25)

#2 Centre (11-12) vs BYE

#3 Elyria Christian (15-17) vs #6 Central Christian Academy (0-13)

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27

Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM

Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)