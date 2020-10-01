2020 Area Sub-State Volleyball Assignments

COVID-19

All KSHSAA postseason tournaments will see some changes made in order to follow best practices for risk mitigation during the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate the KSHSAA & NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committees and other Health Professionals providing important information as we make these changes. Our top priority is the health and well-being of our student athletes, coaches, officials, spectators and their families.

CHANGES FOR 2020 SEASON

• There are 7 volleyball classifications in 2020 – 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1ADI, 1ADII.

• All sub-states groups were done geographically. This change in classes 6A, 5A, and 4A was an attempt to keep travel to a minimum as best possible.

• The winners of all sub-states will play in a quarterfinal match on Tuesday, October 27. The winner of this 3 out of 5 set match will advance to their classifications state tournament.

• State tournaments will be conducted on one day with each team playing 5 matches. State Tournaments for 6A, 4A, 2A will be played on Friday, October 30. Classes 5A, 3A, 1ADI and 1ADII will conduct their tournament on Saturday, October 31.

TOURNAMENT SEEDING

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21

• Seeding of all Sub-State tournament will take place at 10AM.

SUB-STATE TOURNAMENTS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

• Number of schools = 6A (34); 5A (33); 4A (36); 3A (64); 2A *(67); 1ADI (52); 1ADII (51)

• 2A * = 3 cooperative agreements in 1A move those schools to class 2A

• 56 Sub-State Tournaments will be conducted across the state (8 per class).

• Tournaments in classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 1ADI, 1ADII will be conducted on one court.

• Tournaments in classes 3A and 2A will be played using 2 courts.

• Each sub-state tournament will be numbered 1-8.

• Sub-State results will be posted on the KSHSAA website Saturday PM, October 24.

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

• Quarterfinal match participants will be posted on the KSHSAA website Sunday, October 25.

• Quarterfinal matches will be hosted by the winning school of the even-numbered sub-state.

• (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8).

• The quarterfinal match will be the best three out of five sets.

• The winner of the quarterfinal match will advance to the state tournament in their classification.

• Results: Complete quarterfinal results will be posted online TUESDAY EVENING, OCTOBER 27

• State Seeding: Posted online Wednesday, October 28 @ www.kshsaa.org/athletics/volleyball

Class 5A Sub-States

#1 GREAT BEND HS – David Meter, Manager

Great Bend, Hays, Salina-Central, Salina-South

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27

Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM

Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Class 4A Sub-States

#3 TOWANDA-CIRCLE HS – John Coslett, Manager

Augusta, El Dorado, McPherson, Rose Hill, Towanda-Circle

#4 CLAY CENTER COMMUNITY HS – Greg Ferguson, Manager

Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center Community, Concordia

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27

Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM

Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Class 3A Sub-States

#2 RUSSELL HS – Scott Nuss, Manager

Beloit, Ellsworth, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marion, Hoisington, Larned, Norton Community, Phillipsburg, Russell

#4 LINDSBORG-SMOKY VALLEY HS – Ky Swisher, Manager

Council Grove, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline, Hesston, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley, Lyons, Minneapolis, Riley County, St. George-Rock Creek

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27

Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM

Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Class 2A Sub-States

#2 WAKEENEY-TREGO COMMUNITY HS -Jeremy Samson, Manager

Brookville-Ell-Saline, Ellinwood, Ellis, Hill City, Hoxie, Plainville, Smith Center, WaKeeney-Trego Community

#5 HERINGTON HS – Gregg Hackerott, Manager

Belleville-Republic County, Bennington, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Herington, Marion, Salina-Sacred Heart, Wabaunsee, Washington County

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27

Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM

Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Class 1A-I Sub-States

#4 SYLVAN-LUCAS UNIFIED – Craig Batchman, Manager

Central Plains/Wilson, Clyde-Clifton Clyde, Downs-Lakeside, Lincoln, Mankato Rock Hills, Solomon, Sylvan-Lucas Unified

#5 LITTLE RIVER – Wayne Morrow, Manager

Canton-Galva, Goessel, Langdon-Fairfield, Little River, Norwich, Pratt-Skyline, Pretty Prairie

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27

Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM

Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)

Class 1A-II Sub-States

#5 LINN HS – Antoinette Root, Manager

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Linn, Osborne, Scandia-Pike Valley, Southern Cloud, Tescott

#7 BURRTON HS – Terry Bruton, Manager

Burrton, Hutchinson-Central Christian, Lost Springs-Centre, McPherson-Elyria Christian, Peabody-Burns, Wichita-Central Christian Academy

QUARTERFINAL MATCHES – Tuesday, October 27

Winners of the 8 sub-states will play the best 3 out of 5 set match @ 6PM

Even-numbered sub-state winners will host (1 @ 2, 3 @ 4, 5 @ 6, 7 @ 8)