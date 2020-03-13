Salina, KS

2019-20 NCAA Basketball Honors

Pat StrathmanMarch 13, 2020

Girls Basketball Honors

First Team
Shea Larson, SR, Beloit
Jessica Meier, SR, Beloit
Lakyn Tenbrink, SR, Ellsworth
Jaide Talbott, SR, Ellsworth
Zoie Shupe, SR, Minneapolis
Alexis Hansen, SR, Republic County
Ryland Reeves, SO, Russell
Ally Cochran, SR, Sacred Heart
Karsyn Schlesener, SO, Southeast of Saline
Keely Orr, SR, Southeast of Saline

Honorable Mention
Porsche Cooper, JR, Beloit
Kersti Nelson, SR, Minneapolis
Courtney Forte, JR, Minneapolis
Izzy Wheeler, SR, Republic County
Hannah Goetz, SR, Sacred Heart
Emilee Everett, JR, Sacred Heart

Boys Basketball Honors

First Team
Vincent Palen, SR, Beloit
Carson Cox, SR, Beloit
Bryce Mason, SR, Beloit
Spencer Davidson, JR, Minneapolis
Nolan White, JR, Minneapolis
Tate Herrenbruck, SR, Sacred Heart
Caleb Gilliland, JR, Sacred Heart
Ethan Buckner, SR, Sacred Heart
Bryant Banks, JR, Southeast of Saline
Eli Sawyers, FR, Southeast of Saline

Honorable Mention
Hudson Gray, SR, Beloit
Avery Haxton, JR, Ellsworth
Trent Moeckel, JR, Minneapolis
Blake Aurand,  SO, Republic County
Jaxson Gebhardt, JR, Southeast of Saline

