2019-20 NCAA Basketball Honors

Girls Basketball Honors

First Team

Shea Larson, SR, Beloit

Jessica Meier, SR, Beloit

Lakyn Tenbrink, SR, Ellsworth

Jaide Talbott, SR, Ellsworth

Zoie Shupe, SR, Minneapolis

Alexis Hansen, SR, Republic County

Ryland Reeves, SO, Russell

Ally Cochran, SR, Sacred Heart

Karsyn Schlesener, SO, Southeast of Saline

Keely Orr, SR, Southeast of Saline

Honorable Mention

Porsche Cooper, JR, Beloit

Kersti Nelson, SR, Minneapolis

Courtney Forte, JR, Minneapolis

Izzy Wheeler, SR, Republic County

Hannah Goetz, SR, Sacred Heart

Emilee Everett, JR, Sacred Heart

Boys Basketball Honors

First Team

Vincent Palen, SR, Beloit

Carson Cox, SR, Beloit

Bryce Mason, SR, Beloit

Spencer Davidson, JR, Minneapolis

Nolan White, JR, Minneapolis

Tate Herrenbruck, SR, Sacred Heart

Caleb Gilliland, JR, Sacred Heart

Ethan Buckner, SR, Sacred Heart

Bryant Banks, JR, Southeast of Saline

Eli Sawyers, FR, Southeast of Saline

Honorable Mention

Hudson Gray, SR, Beloit

Avery Haxton, JR, Ellsworth

Trent Moeckel, JR, Minneapolis

Blake Aurand, SO, Republic County

Jaxson Gebhardt, JR, Southeast of Saline