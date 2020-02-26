Salina, KS

Now: 25 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 22 °

2019-20 KCAC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Selections

KCAC ReleaseFebruary 26, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2019-20 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Awards. Student-athletes were selected for all awards by vote of the KCAC head women’s basketball coaches. 

 

Kansas Wesleyan University secured the 2019-20 KCAC Women’s Basketball regular-season title after a 25-5 overall record, including a 21-3 record in conference play. Ryan Showman, the Coyotes’ head coach, was named Lonnie Kruse Coach of the Year by his colleagues in the conference. Kelcey Hinz, sophomore forward for the Coyotes, was named the KCAC Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Neosho Community College (Kan.).

 

Kylah Comley of Sterling College was named Player of the Year for the second season in a row after leading the Warriors to a 23-7 overall record (20-4 in KCAC play). Bethel College’s Abby Schmidt earned Defensive Player of the Year honors after a record-setting season, while Autumn Garrett of Bethany College was named the KCAC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year.

 

The following athletes were selected by conference women’s basketball coaches as All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, Honorable Mention, Defensive Team, or Freshman Team.

 

Statistical information on the 2019-20 women’s basketball season can be found here.

 

First Team
Name School Year Hometown
Kylah Comley (U)@ Sterling College Jr. Sterling, Kan.
Kelcey Hinz (U)# Kansas Wesleyan University So. Whitewater, Kan.
Abby Schmidt (U)D Bethel College Jr. Newton, Kan.
Brittany Roberts (U) McPherson College Jr. Mansfield, Texas
Amanda Hill Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. Rossville, Kan.
Second Team
Name School Year Hometown
Lauren Welsch (U) Bethany College Jr. Great Bend, Kan.
Taylor Faulkner (U) Avila University Sr. Buffalo, Mo.
Bailey Bangert (U) Sterling College So. Kingman, Kan.
Paige Bunn (U) Avila University Sr. Independence, Mo.
Courtney Heinen Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Axtell, Kan.
Zoe Shieldnight Tabor College So. Gore, Okla.
Third Team
Name School Year Hometown
Danae Goodwin Oklahoma Wesleyan University Jr. Van Buren, Ark.
Halei Wortham Bethany College Jr. Mansfield, Texas
Alexis Theus Sterling College Jr. Kempner, Texas
Matti Morgan Avila University Jr. Paola, Kan.
Jessica Carrillo Sterling College Sr. Garden City, Kan.
Honorable Mention
Name School Year Hometown
Danielle Cassady University of Saint Mary Jr. Glendale, Ariz.
Autumn Garrett F Bethany College Fr. Tunas, Mo.
Naria Hall Friends University Sr. Wichita, Kan.
Marissa Evans Southwestern College Sr. Wichita, Kan.
Ashtyn Wiebe Tabor College So. Elbing, Kan.
Makayla Watkins Oklahoma Wesleyan University So. Huntsville, Ark.
Hannah Ferguson Bethany College So. Clay Center, Kan.
Nicole Ickes Oklahoma Wesleyan University Sr. Rocky Comfort, Mo.
Brielle Hampton Bethel College Fr. Dallas, Texas
Jazmyne Laskey Southwestern College Sr. Edmond, Okla.
Haleigh Bradford Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Schertz, Texas
Madison McAvoy Ottawa University Jr. Shawnee Mission, Kan.
Kyli Burns Tabor College Sr. Valley Center, Kan.
Essence Tolson Oklahoma Wesleyan University Jr. Yuma, Colo.
Defensive Team
Name School Year Hometown
Abby Schmidt D Bethel College Jr. Newton, Kan.
Kelcey Hinz # Kansas Wesleyan University So. Whitewater, Kan.
Bailey Bangert Sterling College So. Kingman, Kan.
Ashtyn Wiebe Tabor College So. Elbing, Kan.
Julia Nyguard Bethany College Jr. Stockholm, Sweden
Freshman Team
Name School Year Hometown
Autumn Garrett F Bethany College Fr. Tunas, Mo.
Brielle Hampton Bethel College Fr. Dallas, Texas
Cierra Johnson Oklahoma Wesleyan University Fr. Wellston, Okla.
Gabby Mureeba Kansas Wesleyan University Fr. Allen, Texas
Macy Walker University of Saint Mary Fr. Vega, Texas
(U) = Unanimous Selection
@= Selected “Player of the Year.”
# = Selected “Newcomer of the Year.”
F= Selected “Freshman of the Year.”
D = Selected “Defensive Player of the Year.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

2019-20 KCAC Men’s Basketball All-Confe...

February 26, 2020 11:22 pm

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 2/24

February 25, 2020 9:31 am

Kansas Wesleyan Announces Soccer Staff Update...

February 24, 2020 10:29 pm

KWU Women Claim 1st Outright KCAC Title in Pr...

February 23, 2020 8:53 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

2019-20 KCAC Women’s Basketba...

WICHITA, Kan. - The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2019-20 Wome...

February 26, 2020 Comments

2019-20 KCAC Men’s Basketball...

Sports News

February 26, 2020

WeKan Conference is March 18

Kansas News

February 26, 2020

Work Van Stolen; Numerous Items Fro...

Kansas News

February 26, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

WeKan Conference is March...
February 26, 2020Comments
Work Van Stolen; Numerous...
February 26, 2020Comments
3 Storage Units Broken In...
February 26, 2020Comments
Hospital Student Voluntee...
February 26, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH