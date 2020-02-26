2019-20 KCAC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Selections

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2019-20 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Awards. Student-athletes were selected for all awards by vote of the KCAC head women’s basketball coaches.
Kansas Wesleyan University secured the 2019-20 KCAC Women’s Basketball regular-season title after a 25-5 overall record, including a 21-3 record in conference play. Ryan Showman, the Coyotes’ head coach, was named Lonnie Kruse Coach of the Year by his colleagues in the conference. Kelcey Hinz, sophomore forward for the Coyotes, was named the KCAC Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Neosho Community College (Kan.).
Kylah Comley of Sterling College was named Player of the Year for the second season in a row after leading the Warriors to a 23-7 overall record (20-4 in KCAC play). Bethel College’s Abby Schmidt earned Defensive Player of the Year honors after a record-setting season, while Autumn Garrett of Bethany College was named the KCAC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year.
The following athletes were selected by conference women’s basketball coaches as All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, Honorable Mention, Defensive Team, or Freshman Team.
Statistical information on the 2019-20 women’s basketball season can be found here.
|First Team
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Kylah Comley (U)@
|Sterling College
|Jr.
|Sterling, Kan.
|Kelcey Hinz (U)#
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|So.
|Whitewater, Kan.
|Abby Schmidt (U)D
|Bethel College
|Jr.
|Newton, Kan.
|Brittany Roberts (U)
|McPherson College
|Jr.
|Mansfield, Texas
|Amanda Hill
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|Rossville, Kan.
|Second Team
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Lauren Welsch (U)
|Bethany College
|Jr.
|Great Bend, Kan.
|Taylor Faulkner (U)
|Avila University
|Sr.
|Buffalo, Mo.
|Bailey Bangert (U)
|Sterling College
|So.
|Kingman, Kan.
|Paige Bunn (U)
|Avila University
|Sr.
|Independence, Mo.
|Courtney Heinen
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Axtell, Kan.
|Zoe Shieldnight
|Tabor College
|So.
|Gore, Okla.
|Third Team
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Danae Goodwin
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|Van Buren, Ark.
|Halei Wortham
|Bethany College
|Jr.
|Mansfield, Texas
|Alexis Theus
|Sterling College
|Jr.
|Kempner, Texas
|Matti Morgan
|Avila University
|Jr.
|Paola, Kan.
|Jessica Carrillo
|Sterling College
|Sr.
|Garden City, Kan.
|Honorable Mention
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Danielle Cassady
|University of Saint Mary
|Jr.
|Glendale, Ariz.
|Autumn Garrett F
|Bethany College
|Fr.
|Tunas, Mo.
|Naria Hall
|Friends University
|Sr.
|Wichita, Kan.
|Marissa Evans
|Southwestern College
|Sr.
|Wichita, Kan.
|Ashtyn Wiebe
|Tabor College
|So.
|Elbing, Kan.
|Makayla Watkins
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|So.
|Huntsville, Ark.
|Hannah Ferguson
|Bethany College
|So.
|Clay Center, Kan.
|Nicole Ickes
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Rocky Comfort, Mo.
|Brielle Hampton
|Bethel College
|Fr.
|Dallas, Texas
|Jazmyne Laskey
|Southwestern College
|Sr.
|Edmond, Okla.
|Haleigh Bradford
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Schertz, Texas
|Madison McAvoy
|Ottawa University
|Jr.
|Shawnee Mission, Kan.
|Kyli Burns
|Tabor College
|Sr.
|Valley Center, Kan.
|Essence Tolson
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|Yuma, Colo.
|Defensive Team
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Abby Schmidt D
|Bethel College
|Jr.
|Newton, Kan.
|Kelcey Hinz #
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|So.
|Whitewater, Kan.
|Bailey Bangert
|Sterling College
|So.
|Kingman, Kan.
|Ashtyn Wiebe
|Tabor College
|So.
|Elbing, Kan.
|Julia Nyguard
|Bethany College
|Jr.
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Freshman Team
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Autumn Garrett F
|Bethany College
|Fr.
|Tunas, Mo.
|Brielle Hampton
|Bethel College
|Fr.
|Dallas, Texas
|Cierra Johnson
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Fr.
|Wellston, Okla.
|Gabby Mureeba
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Fr.
|Allen, Texas
|Macy Walker
|University of Saint Mary
|Fr.
|Vega, Texas
|(U) = Unanimous Selection
|@= Selected “Player of the Year.”
|# = Selected “Newcomer of the Year.”
|F= Selected “Freshman of the Year.”
|D = Selected “Defensive Player of the Year.”