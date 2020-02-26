2019-20 KCAC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Selections

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2019-20 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Awards. Student-athletes were selected for all awards by vote of the KCAC head women’s basketball coaches.

Kansas Wesleyan University secured the 2019-20 KCAC Women’s Basketball regular-season title after a 25-5 overall record, including a 21-3 record in conference play. Ryan Showman, the Coyotes’ head coach, was named Lonnie Kruse Coach of the Year by his colleagues in the conference. Kelcey Hinz, sophomore forward for the Coyotes, was named the KCAC Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Neosho Community College (Kan.).

Kylah Comley of Sterling College was named Player of the Year for the second season in a row after leading the Warriors to a 23-7 overall record (20-4 in KCAC play). Bethel College’s Abby Schmidt earned Defensive Player of the Year honors after a record-setting season, while Autumn Garrett of Bethany College was named the KCAC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year.

The following athletes were selected by conference women’s basketball coaches as All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, Honorable Mention, Defensive Team, or Freshman Team.

Statistical information on the 2019-20 women’s basketball season can be found here.

First Team Name School Year Hometown Kylah Comley (U)@ Sterling College Jr. Sterling, Kan. Kelcey Hinz (U)# Kansas Wesleyan University So. Whitewater, Kan. Abby Schmidt (U)D Bethel College Jr. Newton, Kan. Brittany Roberts (U) McPherson College Jr. Mansfield, Texas Amanda Hill Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. Rossville, Kan. Second Team Name School Year Hometown Lauren Welsch (U) Bethany College Jr. Great Bend, Kan. Taylor Faulkner (U) Avila University Sr. Buffalo, Mo. Bailey Bangert (U) Sterling College So. Kingman, Kan. Paige Bunn (U) Avila University Sr. Independence, Mo. Courtney Heinen Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Axtell, Kan. Zoe Shieldnight Tabor College So. Gore, Okla. Third Team Name School Year Hometown Danae Goodwin Oklahoma Wesleyan University Jr. Van Buren, Ark. Halei Wortham Bethany College Jr. Mansfield, Texas Alexis Theus Sterling College Jr. Kempner, Texas Matti Morgan Avila University Jr. Paola, Kan. Jessica Carrillo Sterling College Sr. Garden City, Kan. Honorable Mention Name School Year Hometown Danielle Cassady University of Saint Mary Jr. Glendale, Ariz. Autumn Garrett F Bethany College Fr. Tunas, Mo. Naria Hall Friends University Sr. Wichita, Kan. Marissa Evans Southwestern College Sr. Wichita, Kan. Ashtyn Wiebe Tabor College So. Elbing, Kan. Makayla Watkins Oklahoma Wesleyan University So. Huntsville, Ark. Hannah Ferguson Bethany College So. Clay Center, Kan. Nicole Ickes Oklahoma Wesleyan University Sr. Rocky Comfort, Mo. Brielle Hampton Bethel College Fr. Dallas, Texas Jazmyne Laskey Southwestern College Sr. Edmond, Okla. Haleigh Bradford Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Schertz, Texas Madison McAvoy Ottawa University Jr. Shawnee Mission, Kan. Kyli Burns Tabor College Sr. Valley Center, Kan. Essence Tolson Oklahoma Wesleyan University Jr. Yuma, Colo. Defensive Team Name School Year Hometown Abby Schmidt D Bethel College Jr. Newton, Kan. Kelcey Hinz # Kansas Wesleyan University So. Whitewater, Kan. Bailey Bangert Sterling College So. Kingman, Kan. Ashtyn Wiebe Tabor College So. Elbing, Kan. Julia Nyguard Bethany College Jr. Stockholm, Sweden Freshman Team Name School Year Hometown Autumn Garrett F Bethany College Fr. Tunas, Mo. Brielle Hampton Bethel College Fr. Dallas, Texas Cierra Johnson Oklahoma Wesleyan University Fr. Wellston, Okla. Gabby Mureeba Kansas Wesleyan University Fr. Allen, Texas Macy Walker University of Saint Mary Fr. Vega, Texas