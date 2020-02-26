Salina, KS

2019-20 KCAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Picks

KCAC ReleaseFebruary 26, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2019-20 Men’s Basketball All-Conference awards. Student-athletes were selected for all awards by vote of the KCAC head men’s basketball coaches.

 

Ottawa University earned the 2019-20 KCAC Men’s Basketball regular-season title, going 19-5 in the conference on the way to a 25-5 overall record. Darryl Bowie, the Braves’ senior guard, was named the conference’s Player of the Year. Ottawa head coach Aaron Siebenthall was voted Coach of the Year by his colleagues.

 

Justin Jones, senior guard from Bethany College, is the 2019-20 KCAC Men’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year. Jaylon Scott, a sophomore forward from Bethel, earned Defensive Player of the Year honors after picking up the Freshman of the Year award a season ago. This season’s Freshman of the Year is Jun Murdock of Friends University.

 

The following athletes were selected by conference men’s basketball coaches as All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, Honorable Mention, Defensive Team, and Freshman Team.

 

Statistical information on the 2019-20 men’s basketball season can be found here.

 

First Team
Name School Year Hometown
Darryl Bowie (U)@ Ottawa University Sr. Rome, Ga.
Andrew Hamm (U) Southwestern College Sr. Alief, Texas
James Conley (U) Friends University Sr. Derby, Kan.
Shandon Boone (U) Avila University Sr. Alton, Ill.
Brooks Haddock (U) Oklahoma Wesleyan University So. Muskogee, Okla.
Second Team
Name School Year Hometown
Jaylon Scott (U) D Bethel College So. Allen, Texas
AJ Range (U) Kansas Wesleyan University Jr. Junction City, Kan.
Lual Magot (U) McPherson College Sr. Tucson, Ariz
Justin Jones # Bethany College Sr. Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Jaquan Daniels Ottawa University Jr. Columbus, Ga.
Third Team
Name School Year Hometown
Tyler Zinn Tabor College Sr. Olathe, Kan.
Michael Tolbert York College Sr. Apopka, Fla.
Brendon Ganaway Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Houston, Texas
Davonte Pack Friends University Jr. Sumter, S.C.
Garrett White Bethel College Sr. San Antonio, Texas
Honorable Mention
Name School Year Hometown
Lance Tipton Oklahoma Wesleyan University Sr. Midlothian, Texas
Raylon Howard University of Saint Mary Sr. Fort Worth, Texas
Ryan Haskins Ottawa University Sr. Osage City, Kan.
Troy Baker Southwestern College Jr. Maize, Kan.
JaMiah Windom-Haynes Sterling College Jr. Kyle, Texas
Poe Bryant Bethel College Sr. Edmond, Okla.
DeAnte Barnes York College Sr. Rockford, Ill.
Jun Murdock F Friends University Fr. Wichita, Kan.
Delvon Hightower McPherson College Sr. Bakersfield, Calif.
Geoff Salas Southwestern College Jr. Placentia, Calif.
Fred Watts McPherson College Jr. Channelview, Texas
James Brooks Kansas Wesleyan University Sr. Frontenac, Kan.
Eric Smith Jr. Avila University Jr. Snellville, Ga.
Isaac Ostrosky Sterling College Sr. Fredonia, Kan.
Isiah Saenz Bethany College Jr. San Antonio, Texas
Defensive Team
Name School Year Hometown
Jaylon Scott D Bethel College So. Allen, Texas
Troy Baker Southwestern College Jr. Maize, Kan.
Jaquan Daniels Ottawa University Jr. Columbus, Ga.
Eric Smith Jr. Avila University Jr. Snellville, Ga.
Baptiste Chazelas Bethany College Sr. Lyon, France
Freshmen Team
Name School Year Hometown
Jun Murdock F Friends University Fr. Wichita, Kan.
Kaleb Stokes Oklahoma Wesleyan University Fr. Tulsa, Okla.
Austin Poling Oklahoma Wesleyan University Fr. Trophy Club, Texas
Luke Mackey University of Saint Mary Fr. Warrensburg, Mo.
Myles McCrary McPherson College Fr. Arlington, Texas
(U) = Unanimous Selection
@= Selected “Player of the Year.”
# = Selected “Newcomer of the Year.”
F= Selected “Freshman of the Year.”
D = Selected “Defensive Player of the Year.”

