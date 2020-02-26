2019-20 KCAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Picks

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is pleased to announce the 2019-20 Men’s Basketball All-Conference awards. Student-athletes were selected for all awards by vote of the KCAC head men’s basketball coaches.
Ottawa University earned the 2019-20 KCAC Men’s Basketball regular-season title, going 19-5 in the conference on the way to a 25-5 overall record. Darryl Bowie, the Braves’ senior guard, was named the conference’s Player of the Year. Ottawa head coach Aaron Siebenthall was voted Coach of the Year by his colleagues.
Justin Jones, senior guard from Bethany College, is the 2019-20 KCAC Men’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year. Jaylon Scott, a sophomore forward from Bethel, earned Defensive Player of the Year honors after picking up the Freshman of the Year award a season ago. This season’s Freshman of the Year is Jun Murdock of Friends University.
The following athletes were selected by conference men’s basketball coaches as All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, Honorable Mention, Defensive Team, and Freshman Team.
|First Team
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Darryl Bowie (U)@
|Ottawa University
|Sr.
|Rome, Ga.
|Andrew Hamm (U)
|Southwestern College
|Sr.
|Alief, Texas
|James Conley (U)
|Friends University
|Sr.
|Derby, Kan.
|Shandon Boone (U)
|Avila University
|Sr.
|Alton, Ill.
|Brooks Haddock (U)
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|So.
|Muskogee, Okla.
|Second Team
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Jaylon Scott (U) D
|Bethel College
|So.
|Allen, Texas
|AJ Range (U)
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Jr.
|Junction City, Kan.
|Lual Magot (U)
|McPherson College
|Sr.
|Tucson, Ariz
|Justin Jones #
|Bethany College
|Sr.
|Myrtle Beach, S.C.
|Jaquan Daniels
|Ottawa University
|Jr.
|Columbus, Ga.
|Third Team
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Tyler Zinn
|Tabor College
|Sr.
|Olathe, Kan.
|Michael Tolbert
|York College
|Sr.
|Apopka, Fla.
|Brendon Ganaway
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Houston, Texas
|Davonte Pack
|Friends University
|Jr.
|Sumter, S.C.
|Garrett White
|Bethel College
|Sr.
|San Antonio, Texas
|Honorable Mention
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Lance Tipton
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Midlothian, Texas
|Raylon Howard
|University of Saint Mary
|Sr.
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Ryan Haskins
|Ottawa University
|Sr.
|Osage City, Kan.
|Troy Baker
|Southwestern College
|Jr.
|Maize, Kan.
|JaMiah Windom-Haynes
|Sterling College
|Jr.
|Kyle, Texas
|Poe Bryant
|Bethel College
|Sr.
|Edmond, Okla.
|DeAnte Barnes
|York College
|Sr.
|Rockford, Ill.
|Jun Murdock F
|Friends University
|Fr.
|Wichita, Kan.
|Delvon Hightower
|McPherson College
|Sr.
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|Geoff Salas
|Southwestern College
|Jr.
|Placentia, Calif.
|Fred Watts
|McPherson College
|Jr.
|Channelview, Texas
|James Brooks
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Sr.
|Frontenac, Kan.
|Eric Smith Jr.
|Avila University
|Jr.
|Snellville, Ga.
|Isaac Ostrosky
|Sterling College
|Sr.
|Fredonia, Kan.
|Isiah Saenz
|Bethany College
|Jr.
|San Antonio, Texas
|Defensive Team
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Jaylon Scott D
|Bethel College
|So.
|Allen, Texas
|Troy Baker
|Southwestern College
|Jr.
|Maize, Kan.
|Jaquan Daniels
|Ottawa University
|Jr.
|Columbus, Ga.
|Eric Smith Jr.
|Avila University
|Jr.
|Snellville, Ga.
|Baptiste Chazelas
|Bethany College
|Sr.
|Lyon, France
|Freshmen Team
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|Jun Murdock F
|Friends University
|Fr.
|Wichita, Kan.
|Kaleb Stokes
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Fr.
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Austin Poling
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University
|Fr.
|Trophy Club, Texas
|Luke Mackey
|University of Saint Mary
|Fr.
|Warrensburg, Mo.
|Myles McCrary
|McPherson College
|Fr.
|Arlington, Texas
|(U) = Unanimous Selection
|@= Selected “Player of the Year.”
|# = Selected “Newcomer of the Year.”
|F= Selected “Freshman of the Year.”
|D = Selected “Defensive Player of the Year.”