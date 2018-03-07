2018 State Basketball Tournament & Results

Boys Class 6A – Koch Arena

1. Blue Valley Northwest vs 8. Lawrence

4. Derby vs 5. Olathe North

2. Free State vs 7. Wichita South

3. Topeka High vs 6. Olathe East

Boys Class 5A – Kansas Expocentre

1. Eisenhower vs 8. Mill Valley

4. Bishop Carroll vs 5. KC Schlagle

2. Pittsburg vs 7. Seaman

3. Wichita Heights vs 6. Salina Central – Wed. at 8:15 on 1150 KSAL

Boys Class 4A-I – Tony’s Pizza Events Center

1. McPherson vs 8. Spring Hill

4. Arkansas City vs 5. Wamego

2. Bishop Miege vs 7. Labette County

3. Andover Central vs 6. KC Piper

Boys Class 4A-II – White Auditorium

1. Holcomb vs 8. Frontenac

4. Parsons vs 5. Anderson County

2. Andale vs 7. Smoky Valley – Thu. at 3 on 95.5 The Rock

3. Marysville vs 6. Hayden

Boys Class 3A – Hutchinson Sports Arena

1. Maur Hill vs 8. Council Grove

4. Caney Valley vs 5. Halstead

2. Phillipsburg vs 7. TMP-Marian

3. Cheney vs 6. Perry-Lecompton

Boys Class 2A – Bramlage Coliseum

1. Central Plains vs 8. Inman

4. Burlingame vs 5. Sacred Heart – Thu. at 8:15 on FM 104.9

2. West Elk vs 7. Stanton County

3. St. Mary’s Colgan vs 6. Plainville

Boys Class 1A-I – Gross Memorial Coliseum

1. South Gray vs 8. Rural Vista – Wed. at 3 on 1150 KSAL

4. Southern Coffey Co. vs 5. St. John-Hudson

2. Osborne vs 7. Centralia

3. Hanover vs 6. Rawlins County

Boys Class 1A-II – United Wireless Arena

1. Northern Valley vs 8. Waverly

4. South Barber vs 5. Otis-Bison

2. Elyria Christian vs 7. Axtell

3. Moscow vs 6. Wallace County

Girls Class 6A – Koch Arena

1. Olathe East vs 8. Olathe South

4. Manhattan vs 5. Washburn Rural

2. Wichita South vs 7. Shawnee Mission NW

3. Derby vs 6. Blue Valley North

Girls Class 5A – Kansas Expocentre

1. Liberal vs 8. St. James

4. Bishop Carroll vs 5. KC Schlagle

2. St. Thomas Aquinas vs 7. Salina Central – Wed. at 3 on 1150 KSAL

3. Mill Valley vs 6. Maize

Girls Class 4A-I – Tony’s Pizza Events Center

1. KC Piper vs 8. Paola

4. Bishop Miege vs 5. Circle

2. Labette County vs 7. Wellington

3. McPherson vs 6. Augusta

Girls Class 4A-II – White Auditorium

1. Baldwin vs 8. Frontenac

4. Hugoton vs 5. Baxter Springs

2. Marysville vs 7. Nickerson

3. Andale vs 6. Hayden

Girls Class 3A – Hutchinson Sports Arena

1. Garden Plain vs 8. Caney Valley

4. Haven vs 5. Scott City

2. Nemaha Central vs 7. Royal Valley

3. TMP-Marian vs 6. Wellsville

Girls Class 2A – Bramlage Coliseum

1. Central Plains vs 8. Inman

4. Hill City vs 5. St. Mary’s Colgan

2. Olpe vs 7. Spearville

3. West Elk vs 6. Valley Heights

Girls Class 1A-I – Gross Memorial Coliseum

1. South Central vs 8. Stockton

4. Hanover vs 5. Frankfort

2. St. Paul vs 7. St. John-Hudson

3. Thunder Ridge vs 6. Rural Vista – Thu. at 8:15 on 1150 KSAL

Girls Class 1A-II – United Wireless Center

1. Cunningham vs 8. Wallace County

4. Quinter vs 5. Bucklin

2. St. John’s/Tipton vs 7. Axtell

3. Hartford vs 6. Central Christian