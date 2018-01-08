2018 Legislative Sessions Begins

Kansas lawmakers are back in Topeka for the start of a new session.

Today marks the beginning of the legislature’s 2018 session, and school finance reform is expected to be a major issue.

The Kansas Supreme Court last year called the legislature’s most recent school funding formula unconstitutional and inadequate.

Governor Sam Brownback will deliver his State of the State speech to the legislature tomorrow night and he is scheduled to present a budget on Wednesday.

Story from Metro Source