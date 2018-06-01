2018 Garden Tour is Sunday

Five Salina families will open the gates to their yards this Sunday and invite the public in for the 2018 Garden Tour.

Kansas State Horticulture Agent and Master Gardener Jason Graves says one common thread in this year’s event is how smaller spaces are being utilized to their fullest potential.

“Several of these gardens actually are fairly small, which is going to be neat for people to see – because sometimes in some of these smaller spaces it’s fun to see some of the creativity that folks can use.”

The self guided tour includes access to The Colorado Inspired Garden with rocks and a sitting area which is located at 415 Sunset. The Eclectic Yard Art Garden at 320 W. Jewell that features a number of unique statues.

The His and Her Garden at 2549 Angus features a greenhouse.

The Quaint Surprise Pathway Garden located at 1411 Martin is watered by an ingenious drip system, while the Peaceful Wrap Around Garden at 309 Fairdale will inspire those looking to add more containers.

“Hopefully those names kind of entice you to want to come out and scope out some of the neat things going on in these local gardeners back yards,” Graves said.

The tour is Sunday, June 3, 2018 from 2pm to 7pm.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Bloomers Landscape and Nursery, Dillons, Waters True Value, Stutzman’s Greenhouse, Landscape Consultants and Kaw Valley Greenhouse.