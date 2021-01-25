2 New Deaths, 78 New COVID Cases

There have been 2 new COVID-19 deaths and 78 new cases in Saline County.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 21 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19. According to the Saline County Health Department, the total number of positive cases for Saline County has risen to 5,400, with 1,877 currently active. There are 88 people who have died.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information: