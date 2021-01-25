Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Light Snow Fog/Mist

Hi: 26 ° | Lo: 16 °

2 New Deaths, 78 New COVID Cases

Todd PittengerJanuary 25, 2021
There have been 2 new COVID-19 deaths and 78 new cases in Saline County.
According to the Saline County Health Department, the total number of positive cases for Saline County has risen to 5,400, with 1,877 currently active. There are 88 people who have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 21 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.
The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless it has been at least five days since you received your results and you have not heard from us. We understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. Please refer to our FAQ Section for additional questions.
According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there are now 269,255 cases and 3,622 deaths statewide.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

2 New Deaths, 78 New COVID Cases

There have been 2 new COVID-19 deaths and 78 new cases in Saline County. According to the Saline ...

January 25, 2021 Comments

Salina Attorney Among 3 Nominees Fo...

Kansas News

January 25, 2021

Kansas Disaster Declaration Continu...

COVID-19 Top News

January 25, 2021

Tourism Division Reorganized to KDO...

Kansas News

January 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Attorney Among 3 N...
January 25, 2021Comments
Tourism Division Reorgani...
January 25, 2021Comments
Motorists Could Face Wint...
January 25, 2021Comments
2 Sheds Destroyed When a ...
January 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices