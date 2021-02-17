Salina, KS

2 New Deaths, 34 New COVID Cases

Todd PittengerFebruary 17, 2021
There are two new deaths and 34 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County.
According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 5,855 total cases, with 1,179 cases currently active.
There are now 104 people who have died.
Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 9 patients hospitalized with the virus.
The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless it has been at least five days since you received your results and you have not heard from us. They understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. Please refer to their FAQ Section for additional questions.
According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there are now 288,717 cases and 4,521 deaths statewide.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021.

