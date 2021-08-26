2 New COVID Deaths, 73 New Cases

There are two new COVID-related deaths in Saline County and 73 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, COVID-19 has taken the lives of two additional members of our community since Monday. That’s five people in five days, which brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 133.

There have been 73 new COVID-19 cases identified and reported to the health department since our last update on Monday, which makes 108 new cases in the last five days. The Saline County Health Department staff is actively monitoring 575 cases of COVID-19.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 17 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.