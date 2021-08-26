Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 104 ° | Lo: 77 °

2 New COVID Deaths, 73 New Cases

Todd PittengerAugust 25, 2021

There are two new COVID-related deaths in Saline County and 73 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, COVID-19 has taken the lives of two additional members of our community since Monday. That’s five people in five days, which brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 133.

There have been 73 new COVID-19 cases identified and reported to the health department since our last update on Monday, which makes 108 new cases in the last five days. The Saline County Health Department staff is actively monitoring 575 cases of COVID-19.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 17 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Saline...

Kansas officials are confirming the state's first human case of West Nile virus of 2021. and its in ...

August 26, 2021 Comments

McElderry to Lead Health Foundation

Kansas News

August 26, 2021

State Agencies Return to Working Re...

Kansas News

August 26, 2021

Counties Ranked For COVID Risk

COVID-19 Top News

August 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

West Nile Virus Confirmed...
August 26, 2021Comments
McElderry to Lead Health ...
August 26, 2021Comments
State Agencies Return to ...
August 26, 2021Comments
Bowl For Kids’ Sake...
August 25, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices