2 New COVID Deaths, 54 New Cases

There are two new COVID deaths in Saline County and 54 new cases of the virus.

According to the Saline County Health Department there now have been 5,715 total cases, with 1,569 cases currently active. Now 95 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 17 patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless it has been at least five days since you received your results and you have not heard from us. We understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. Please refer to our FAQ Section for additional questions.