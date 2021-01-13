2 New COVID Deaths, 125 New Cases

There are two more COVID-19 deaths in Saline County and 125 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, overall there have now been 4,973 total cases, with 1,859 currently active. There are at least 3,034 people who have recovered, and now 80 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they now have 25 people in the hospital fighting the virus.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless it has been at least five days since you received your results and you have not heard from us. We understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. Please refer to our FAQ Section for additional questions.

Health Department staff continue to be overwhelmed and several days behind with contacting new positive cases and close contacts and we are unable to produce the necessary documentation immediately. We have added staff and some cases being routed to contact tracers at KDHE, but with cases rising every day we continue to be behind. Thank you for your patience.