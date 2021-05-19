Salina, KS

2 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Todd PittengerMay 19, 2021

There are 2 new COVID cases in Saline County, and no new deaths.

According to the Saline County Health Department’s COVID Dashboard, there have now been 6,277 total cases with 30 cases currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 115.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 1 patient who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Overall in Kansas there have been 312,591 total cases and 5,053 deaths statewide.

18,904 People Vaccinated in Saline ...

A little over 300 more people were vaccinated in Saline County over the last week. According to t...

