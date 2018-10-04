2 Killed, 1 Hurt in Crash

A head-on crash on a highway near the Ellsworth County community of Holyrood killed two people Thursday morning and sent a third person to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed west on K-156 Highway. It went left of center and collided head-on with an oncoming 2009 Kia Sorento SUV.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 60-year-old John Krisel from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was injured. He was flown to a Wichita hospital. The driver, and a passenger in the SUV were both killed. They are identified as 60-year-old Kathy Jimmerson and 55-year-old Steve Jimmerson both from Dodge City.

Everyone involved in the crash was buckled up.

The crash happened at 9:15 Thursday morning on K 156 Highway west of Hollyrood.