Two Jewell County deputies who were shot on duty are continuing to recover.

The two deputies were shot Tuesday when 40-year-old Jason Whitson went into the sheriff’s office in Mankato, asked to see a deputy and then opened fire. Whitson later shot and killed himself after leading law enforcement on a chase into Ottawa County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says as of yesterday, one deputy was in stable condition at a hospital and the other was recovering at home.

