2 Hurt in Sunday Crash

A two car accident on Sunday sends a man and woman to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that two pickups collided at a red light in the 1900 block of N. 9th Street around 10:30am.

Police say a 1993 Dodge Dakota driven by Jerry Hendricks rear ended a 2017 Ford F150 that had Richard Hurt in the driver’s seat.

Hendricks was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with neck and back pain and cited for inattentive driving.

A passenger in Hurt’s Ford truck, Mary Hurt was transported to the hospital to be treated for neck, back and shoulder pain.

The ’93 Dodge had major front end damage and was towed from the scene.