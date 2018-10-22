2 Hurt in Rollover Crash

A rollover crash on a gravel road east of Salina sends two young women to the hospital.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies were called to the intersection of Whitmore Road and Cloud on Friday evening around 5pm after a driver lost control and rolled his vehicle.

Deputies say 18-year-old Couper Shutts of Salina was driving northbound in a 2006 Susuki Aerio when he lost control and rolled the car.

His two passengers were injured, 16-year-old Hannah Mertz of Salina was ejected from the 4-door car while 18-year-old Allison Nashwick of Salina was also hurt. Authorities say both were transported from the scene by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center complaining of back pain while Nashwick also had a cut on one of her legs.

Shutts, who was not hurt was cited for driving at an unsafe speed.

The vehicle suffered heavy damage and was towed from the scene.