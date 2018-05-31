Salina, KS

2 Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

KSAL StaffMay 31, 2018

A motorcycle rider and his passenger were both transported to the hospital in Salina after an early morning crash Thursday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 27-year-old Jacob Linder and 29-year-old Brittany Wright, both of Abilene were taken to Salina Regional Health Center after the 2006 Harley motorcycle they were on left road, hit a dilineator post and crashed in the 5600 block of E Old 40 Highway.

Deputies say neither was wearing a helmet and both were hurt in the accident.

Linder suffered a head injury while Wright had cuts and scrapes.

Sheriff Soldan says alcohol use is suspected and the investigation into the crash that occurred around 12:10am is continuing.

