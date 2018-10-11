Salina, KS

2 Hurt in Crash

KSAL StaffOctober 11, 2018

An elderly couple was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a two car crash in central Salina.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that 94-year-old Charles Smith and his passenger, 92-year-old Verna Smith were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with undisclosed injuries.

Police say Mr. Smith allegedly turned his 1990 Buick LeSabre in front of a Ford LTD driven by David Wheeler, 52 of Salina at the intersection of South Ohio and Cloud.

Wheeler did not require medical attention.

The accident occurred at about 1:35pm Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

2 Hurt in Crash

2 Hurt in Crash
