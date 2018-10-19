Salina, KS

2 Cell Phones Stolen

KSAL StaffOctober 19, 2018

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a couple of cell phones from a motel room.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 48-year-old man from Salina was renting a room at the Country Inn and Suites located at 2760 S. 9th Street on Thursday.

Police say the victim was told by staff although the room was not ready – he could unload his belongings into the space. The man left for about an hour and when he returned he discovered his work iPhone X and personal iPhone SE had both been stolen.

Loss is listed at $1,600.

Police do have a possible suspect in mind.

