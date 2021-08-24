Salina, KS

2 Arrests in Shooting Case

Todd PittengerAugust 24, 2021

The victim of a Monday morning shooting in Salina  has been identified as Camilo Renaldo Ramirez, a 25yearold male from Salina.   Ramirez’s next of kin has been notified, and he remains in critical condition at a hospital in Wichita, Kansas.  

According to Salina Police, at the scene of the shooting, Ramirez’s dog was found deceased from an apparent gunshot.  In addition, a front window at the Fresh Market, 511 E. Iron, and City Go bus stop sign sustained damage from bullets fired during the shooting.  

Surveillance videos near the shooting scene showed a vehicle circling the area, then stop and two occupants exit and begin shooting.

Through their investigation, Salina Police Detective developed the names of two persons of interest; Jamie Leos, Jr., 24years old and Juan Doroteo Morales, 34-years old.  

Monday at approximately 8:26 PM, Jamie Leos, Jr. wascontacted by Salina Police on Centennial near Crawford.  Jamie Leos, Jr. was subsequently transported to the Salina Police Department for questioning.

At approximately 11:00 PM Monday Salina Police Detectives went to Jaime Leos, Jr.’s residence located in the 100 block of E. Jewell, Salina, to secure it for a search warrant. Upon arrival Morales was located and taken to the Salina Police Department for questioning.

When the search warrant was executed, evidence related to theRamirez shooting was discovered and over 80 grams of methamphetamine were seized.  

Both Jaime Leos, Jr. and Juan Morales were subsequently arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail.  

Charges requested for Jaime Leos, Jr. are:

Attempted First Degree Murder
Felony Animal Cruelty
Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and
other narcotics related charges

Charges requested for Juan D. Morales are:

Attempted First Degree Murder
Felony Animal Cruelty and
Felon in Possession of a Firearm

The investigation is ongoing.

This investigation is still ongoing and additional address are possible.  If you have any information concerning this shooting or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210. Case 2021-25824.

 

Juan D. Morales

Jaime Leos, Jr.

