2 Arrested after Chase, Standoff

A man and woman were arrested after a high speed pursuit in a stolen car led to a 3-hour standoff with authorities in rural Saline County.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 30-year-old Phoenix Leonard and 23-year-old Katherine Lynn, both of Salina were taken into custody Friday after a chase and search led to their arrest in the 3500 block of S. Holmes Road.

Sheriff Soldan says the chase began about 3pm after a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2017 Kia that was clocked going 68-mph in 55-mph zone on Old 81-Highway. Leonard did not pull over and sped away reaching speeds of 120-mph. The chase wound to Waterwell Road where the Kia sped over a hill and went airborne, heavily damaging the vehicle when it landed.

The couple abandoned the car in a treeline and approached a house on S. Holmes Road before the deputy arrived.

Lynn dove into a dog house to hide while Leonard found his way to the rooftop. As officers from Salina Police, Kansas Highway Patrol and Saline County Sheriff’s arrived on scene, Leonard told them he was armed with a gun. Investigators also discovered the two had been driving a stolen car from Salina with a stolen plate from another vehicle taken earlier in the week.

After some time, authorities determined he had no gun and attempted to move him off the roof with pepper ball rounds. High winds hindered their effectiveness and he still refused to come down. Leonard then decided to move his location and fell through a skylight in the garage roof.

Again he refused to surrender so the garage door opener was used and the K-9 officer from the Kansas Highway Patrol was commanded to take him into custody. The man was checked out by medical staff at the hospital then booked into jail.

A short time later, Lynn was found hiding in the dog house and refused to come out. Officers used pepper balls to speed up her exit. Both are now facing multiple charges in connection to the case for interfering with law enforcement.

Leonard is facing charges for driving a stolen vehicle, aggravated burglary and a long list of traffic violations. Lynn will likely face charges for drugs after officers allegedly found meth and pot in her possession.