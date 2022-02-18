1New COVID Death, 17 New Cases

There has been 1 new COVID death in Saline County since Wednesday and 17 new COVID cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are currently 134 active cases in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that 17 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19.

There have been 207 COVID related deaths overall.

The Saline County Health Department is adopting all the KDHE guidelines regarding quarantine and isolation as written.

The agency formally requests that employers accept at-home (also known as over-the-counter) COVID-19 test results to excuse employee absences due to a nationwide test kit shortage.

Wait times for routine testing can take an extended period of time to schedule and receive results. If time is a factor, PCR testing is a poor option compared to home testing. Additionally, it takes dearly needed supplies away from the medical community when it is in short supply.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

Stay home if you are sick.

Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

Get vaccinated. You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.

Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.

Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.