19 New Saline County COVID Cases

Todd PittengerApril 16, 2021

There are 19 new COVID cases in Saline County and no new deaths. The 19 new cases is the highest in over a month.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,138 total cases with 52 cases currently active.

There have been no deaths since March 22nd. The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 108.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have three patients who require hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 305,861 cases and 4,953 deaths statewide.

